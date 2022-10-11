Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes developer incentives to encourage street trees
Fairfax County planners want to cultivate more tree-lined streets, but to make that a reality, some more leeway for developers may be needed. With a proposed pilot program, the county’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will let developers in more urbanized areas count street trees as part of their 10-year tree canopy requirements — an option already offered in Tysons.
ffxnow.com
Donation drive for winter coat closet returns to Reston this month
Continuing a tradition set by former Hunter Mill District Supervisor Cathy Hudgins, an annual winter coat closet will return to Reston from Oct. 17 through Nov. 10. Conducted in a partnership with nonprofit Cornerstones, the drive will provide residents with free winter hats, coats, gloves, mittens and scarves. Residents are...
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Bridge builds brain benefits
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health.
ffxnow.com
Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County firefighters could let union negotiate work conditions for first time in decades
The first union election that Fairfax County employees have been allowed to hold in over four decades is now underway. With an election for representation that launched Monday (Oct. 10), firefighters, medics, fire marshals and other Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department workers will determine whether the union IAFF Local 2068 can represent them in upcoming contract negotiations with the county government.
ffxnow.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
ffxnow.com
Legal issues, staff review could delay ‘ambitious’ rewrite of Reston’s comprehensive plan
A major rewrite of Reston’s central planning document — the Reston Comprehensive Plan — could take additional time for review due to pending legal issues and concerns flagged by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. At the board’s land use policy meeting last week, county staff noted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
New fitness center opening in Great Falls’ Seneca Square
A new fitness center is coming soon to Great Falls’ Seneca Square. Orangetheory Fitness, a national fitness boutique that focused on training endurance and strength building, has signed a lease for 4,726 square feet of space at 1025 Seneca Road in the commercial plaza. According to the company’s website,...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Gas leaks reported in Vienna and Burke after workers hit pipes
Updated at 5:45 p.m. — The gas leak in Vienna was stopped around 1:30 p.m., the county fire department said. The cutoff caused an outage for seven customers, who are now in the process of being reconnected, according to Washington Gas. Earlier: Fairfax County firefighters are currently responding to...
ffxnow.com
New Lorton Community Center is now open, joining renovated library and park
The doors of the $18 million Lorton Community Center are now open, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for this coming weekend. The 30,000-square-foot facility on Richmond Highway is combined with a renovated and expanded Lorton Library as well as the new 1.7-acre Lorton Park. The community center features a...
ffxnow.com
County board approves funds for hiring bonuses, school stadium bathrooms
Fairfax County has officially allocated millions of unspent revenue from the previous year’s budget for items like restrooms for school stadiums and a boost of the county’s hiring program. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 11), the board voted 7-1 to allocate $7.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Man killed on I-95 in Springfield by driver who tried to flee, police say
(Updated at 10 a.m.) A Springfield resident who was allegedly driving while drunk hit and killed a man whose vehicle became disabled on I-95 yesterday (Tuesday). Identified as Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, the victim had stopped to assess his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of the interstate’s southbound lanes at the exit to Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
ffxnow.com
Ashes start Wolf Trap house fire that displaced five people
Five Wolf Trap residents lost their home, at least temporarily, due to a large fire on Tuesday (Oct. 11). Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1700 block of Fox Run Court at 4:35 p.m. after a neighbor in the area noticed smoke and fire on a house’s exterior, prompting them to call 911, according to a report published yesterday (Wednesday).
Comments / 0