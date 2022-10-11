ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

positivelynaperville.com

Things to do around Naperville this weekend: October 14-16

Live Music at Quigley’s / 8:30PM / Leroy Winn Power Trio to perform at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson in downtown Naperville. All Hallows Eve / Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 – 6:30-10PM / Monsters, witches, and werewolves have escaped their homes on the pages of your favorite Halloween stories and are running loose on the grounds of Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster. The cost is $20/person. Experience All Hallows Eve like never before with a newly reimagined line-up of outdoor activities and performances designed for families with kids 16 and under. Attractions include a zombie maze, alien autopsy, graveyard gameshow, dark art gallery, magic show, and more. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.
NAPERVILLE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building

LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
LANSING, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement

TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
GENEVA, IL
dgnomega.org

DRAG QUEEN DRAMA: Threats cancel DGPL event

The Downers Grove Public Library staff announced the cancellation of Drag Queen Bingo Sept. 12 due to threats made against the library. The event was scheduled to celebrate national coming out day with Oct. 11, open to grades 7-12. Initially, the DGPL and the Library Director, Julie Milavec, wanted to...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Illinois neighborhood ranked 16th on list of “51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”

When walking around your street, what do you see that makes you smile? Is it the bakery, your favorite restaurant or the local park? People want to live where they can take their children out, enjoy an evening out or simply enjoy good food. In other words, people want to live somewhere cool. Good news for those looking to live in Illinois, as the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago has been ranked the 16th coolest neighborhood to live in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa

Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
OTTAWA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Visit Hello Kitty Cafe Truck In Naperville On Oct. 22

The bright pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make its way into Naperville Oct. 22, stopping on Van Buren Avenue along the Main Street Promenade. Adorned with images of Hello Kitty, cupcakes, macarons and other sweets, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will offer desserts and merchandise for purchase. The food menu includes:
NAPERVILLE, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois

The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, IL
oakpark.com

Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours

An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.Construction could begin next year.A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.

Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...

