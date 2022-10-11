Last chance to register to vote in Florida: Here’s what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you want to vote in the November midterms, Tuesday, Oct. 11 is your last day to register to vote, and there are some big races on the line for voters.

Residents can register at their respective election offices or at public libraries. In Duval county, residents can register when the supervisor of the election’s office is open at 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Over in St. Johns County — they’ve extended office hours Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Floridians can also register online. Just remember you will need a Florida driver’s license or ID and the last 4 digits of your social security to use online voter registration.

Today is also the last day to change your party affiliation.

Big key races are happening in our area — like the Jacksonville sheriff’s race — as well as the gubernatorial and senate race.

The Supervisor of Elections said absentee or mail-in ballots must be requested by Oct. 29. Early voting starts on Oct. 24, and it ends two days before the election, which is on Nov. 6.

