ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Last chance to register to vote in Florida: Here’s what you need to know

By Josh Navarro, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsULc_0iUKkmAP00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you want to vote in the November midterms, Tuesday, Oct. 11 is your last day to register to vote, and there are some big races on the line for voters.

STORY: Waters leads sheriff’s race in cash on hand, but new attack ad drawing criticism from faith leaders

Residents can register at their respective election offices or at public libraries. In Duval county, residents can register when the supervisor of the election’s office is open at 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Over in St. Johns County — they’ve extended office hours Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Floridians can also register online. Just remember you will need a Florida driver’s license or ID and the last 4 digits of your social security to use online voter registration.

STORY: Suspect graduated from mental health court 3 days before coming to Elementary school with an axe

Today is also the last day to change your party affiliation.

Big key races are happening in our area — like the Jacksonville sheriff’s race — as well as the gubernatorial and senate race.

The Supervisor of Elections said absentee or mail-in ballots must be requested by Oct. 29. Early voting starts on Oct. 24, and it ends two days before the election, which is on Nov. 6.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville sheriff candidates are breaking records with millions in fundraising. Who are their top donors?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars have poured into the highly competitive race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville. It was already shaping up to be hotly contested in next year’s city elections when a special election had to be called this year to finish the term of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he retired early amid controversy over his residency following his move out of the county.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#Need To Know#Early Voting#What You Need#Residents#Floridians#Senate#Cox Media Group
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D.S. host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D.S. (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park. The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Humane Society Partners with Hubbard House for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hubbard House, Northeast Florida’s domestic violence center serving Duval and Baker Counties, is working in tandem with the Jacksonville Humane Society in raising awareness for October’s designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month with free dog and cat adoptions on Saturday, October 15. Pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered/spayed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy