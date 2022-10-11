It’s hard getting by the week without a proper cup of coffee. We all have the go-to drink that makes us feel like we could take on anything that the day has in store for us. However, taking the trip to Starbucks or the local coffee shop just sometimes isn’t in our schedule, and our coffee machine isn’t able to make the perfectly foamed espressos we’re craving. Luckily, one of the top-selling espresso machines on Amazon is on rare sale for nearly 20 percent off. The sleek machine of our dreams is an Amazon Choice for espresso machines, garnering nearly a...

6 DAYS AGO