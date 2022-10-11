ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

We Found the Best Over-the-Ear Headphones to Buy During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (Including AirPods Max)

By Destinee Scott
 3 days ago
Footwear News

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
SHOPPING
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
HAIR CARE
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

AirPods Max in Every Color Are on Sale for $479 on Amazon

Yes, Apple's AirPods Max are expensive at a $549 MSRP, but they offer what might just be the best wearable audio experience possible when considering all the over-ear headphones today. And in honor of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Apple's luxurious headphones have returned to 13% off. Right now, you...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
ELECTRONICS

