kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks
In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. The operations have left Animal rights league with over 100 cats.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
who13.com
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
KCCI.com
People on East 14th Street fed up with frequent crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
who13.com
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
who13.com
Adel Police looking for missing man Daniel Wolfe
ADEL,Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is most likely wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shirts, a t-shirt with a heavy metal band logo and carrying a long keychain. He would be traveling on a black bicycle. Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Adel Police at 515-993-6723.
who13.com
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to MercyOne’s IT security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after its information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into...
KCCI.com
Hidden bike track hits bump in the road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
