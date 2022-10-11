ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake County News

State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians

Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Construction begins in Poway on statewide high-speed internet project

Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Linus Realestate#The Department Of Defense
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local, state leaders celebrate funding to move train tracks off Del Mar bluff

California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service...
DEL MAR, CA
KPBS

Mission Valley terminal pollution finally clean 30 years after order

The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Wednesday announced that soil and groundwater contaminated by petroleum near the Mission Valley Terminal have been cleaned following decades of work. "Cleaning up and restoring the Mission Valley Aquifer for beneficial use and to protect and expand our local water supplies has...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy