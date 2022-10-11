Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
Long northbound border waits continue to plague California town’s economy
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Ysidro Boulevard just north of the port of entry is home to dozens of businesses that sell anything from shoes to blankets to perfume. And according to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, all continue to be impacted by long border waits. “It’s...
Lake County News
State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
KPBS
Construction begins in Poway on statewide high-speed internet project
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
San Diego's new deals with private trash haulers are expected to lead to raised rates
The deals, which shrink lucrative bonuses, aim to make haulers that serve businesses, apartments and condos comply with the state's new organics recycling law.
kusi.com
Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
KPBS
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Meet the congressional candidates running to represent San Diego County
Voters will soon decide who speaks for San Diego County in Washington.
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
KPBS
Local, state leaders celebrate funding to move train tracks off Del Mar bluff
California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service...
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
KPBS
Mission Valley terminal pollution finally clean 30 years after order
The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Wednesday announced that soil and groundwater contaminated by petroleum near the Mission Valley Terminal have been cleaned following decades of work. "Cleaning up and restoring the Mission Valley Aquifer for beneficial use and to protect and expand our local water supplies has...
San Diego, Mexico mayors hold summit to address cross-border issues
Mayors from Mexico and San Diego came together for a special celebration of cross-border culture and collaboration.
