CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Chicago couple marries 3 years after getting engaged in ICU
A Chicago couple have tied the knot after getting engaged in the ICU three years ago.
Chicago Defender
Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority
Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
From last spring to first fall freeze, what have been Chicago’s longest and shortest growing seasons?
From last spring to first fall freeze, what have been Chicago’s longest and shortest growing seasons?. The typical growing season across the Chicago area can vary by nearly a month, ranging from about 160 days in areas well west and north of the city to 180 to 185 days in the heart of the city and lakeside locations. Using the city’s official station data dating to 1871, Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski determined the city’s longest growing season spanning 235 days, occurred in 1931 from March 31 through Nov. 24. In stark contrast, the city’s shortest growing season was just 142 days, May 12 through Oct. 2, 1981, a difference of 93 days which equates to three months.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Man robbed, stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont station
CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening. According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the […]
Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals discharged Tuesday
CHICAGO — A boy born with a rare genetic disease left a South Side hospital Tuesday after spending his entire life under care. Francesco Bruno is affected by skeletal dysplasia — which impacts the ribs and does not allow his lungs to properly grow. He’s undergone numerous surgeries to expand his chest while surviving and […]
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
fox32chicago.com
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
CHICAGO - A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO. Ashley Beard, 33,...
'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
Cold, frosty nights, chilly days herald the end of the 2022 growing season
Fall weather is taking control in the Chicago area as frosty nights and chilly days become more frequent. Thursday’s official 54-degree high in Chicago was the city’s lowest since May 6 when the mercury peaked at 53 degrees. Even chillier air is headed to the city, and by next Monday and Tuesday Chicago should record its first sub-50-degree highs since a 41-degree high on April 27. Overnight lows are more frequently headed to near or below freezing across most of the Chicago area, except for locations in the heart of Chicago and along the immediate lakeshore. While Tuesday and Wednesday’s rainfall brought some much-needed moisture, October rainfall totals are still below normal. No organized rainfall is expected in coming days, though with an unstable atmosphere in place, the product of the cold air aloft, scattered afternoon rain showers will develop. The fall chill will be persistent with Chicago area temperatures expected to remain below normal through much of next week before some warmer weather arrives.
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
5 people from Chicago area among 8 arrested in multistate retail theft ring
Law enforcement used the incident to remind consumers to be vigilant when purchasing products.
‘Always a joy’: Friends remember woman after remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — The woman whose remains were found in a North Side freezer is being remembered by her church community and family. Chicago police believe the remains of a woman, identified as Frances Walker, 69, were found after officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday-Wednesday rainfall brought relief, but still leaves the area short on rainfall for October
The Tuesday-Wednesday rains across the Chicago area lowered the October rain deficit, but we’re still short by about a half-inch or more in many locations. Up until Tuesday Chicago’s official rain gauge at O’Hare International Airport had measured only .05-inch in October. With the two-day total of 0.72-inch this brings the monthly total to 0.77, still well shy of the “normal” 1.35-inch as of Wednesday. Some parts of the area did much better — receiving over an inch, but most are still in deficit territory for the month.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
Midday Fix: Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations about Race and Racism
Book Cellar (4736 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago (773) 293-2665) Unabridged (3251 N. Broadway, Chicago (773) 883-9119) Anderson’s Bookshop (123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL (630) 355-2665)
