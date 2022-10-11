ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home explosion in Libertyville investigated

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Police and fire officials are investigating a home explosion in Libertyville.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a call of an explosion and fire at a house in the 500 block of East Golf Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Additional personnel from surrounding police and fire departments also responded to the scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. A search of the residence found the home was unoccupied.

The fire is under investigation by the Libertyville Fire Department, the Libertyville Police Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

WGN News

