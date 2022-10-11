Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Edge browser gets shared Workspaces, new security features and more
The most important of these is likely Edge Workspaces, a new feature (currently in preview) that will allow teams to share browser tabs. Microsoft argues that this feature can be useful when bringing on new team members to an existing project. Instead of sharing lots of links and files, the team can simply share a single like to an Edge Workspace (which will then likely consist of lots of links and files, but hey, at least it’s just one link to share). As the project evolves, the tabs are updated in real time. I guess that’s a use case. We’ve seen our share of extensions that do similar things, none of which ever get very popular. Meanwhile, teams share these links and files in other ways (think Confluent, etc.).
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
TechCrunch
Thanks to AI, you can now create automations in Power Automate by simply describing them
It’s Microsoft’s latest move to more tightly integrate the various technologies from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI startup in which it has invested $1 billion, into its family of products. Two years ago, Microsoft introduced a Power Apps feature that used GPT-3, OpenAI’s text-generating system, to create formulas in Power Fx, Power Platform’s programming language. Microsoft also continues to evolve Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused platform designed to give businesses access to OpenAI innovations with governance features.
PayPal Says It Won't Fine Users $2,500 for Misinformation, but It Will Fine Them for 'Intolerance'
PayPal is a company that facilitates financial transactions. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneurs who have both talked about the importance of free speech and civil liberties, have been involved in the company at various stages. Last week, PayPal rolled out an updated user agreement. That agreement prohibits "the...
PayPal just gave America an eerie glimpse into the future. There’s no going back
Our right to free expression is unquestionably the most significant of all the liberties we hold dear. It is the foundation of every right we enjoy, the reason why society exists in its current form, and the reason why it will continue to evolve each year, as long as this right exists.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
TechCrunch
Microsoft announces Syntex, a set of automated document and data processing services
According to Chris McNulty, the director of Microsoft Syntex, driving the launch was customers’ increasing desire to “do more with less,” particularly as a recession looms. A 2021 survey from Dimensional Research found that more than two-thirds of companies leave valuable data untapped, largely because of problems building pipelines to access that data.
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
TechCrunch
Meta files to dismiss FTC complaint over acquisition of VR fitness company Within
The Los Angeles virtual reality firm makes Supernatural, a rhythm game-turned-workout app that, in our humble opinion, is a legitimately excellent use of VR. It makes sense why Meta wants to absorb the company, but the FTC has raised concerns that it may be an anticompetitive acquisition. “Meta and [CEO...
TechCrunch
Meta’s vision for the future of VR is a worse version of the past
The silliest example of this is the new capability to enter a Meta VR environment through an embed on a website. This was described as perhaps the first way many people will experience a virtual environment. It’s hard to know where to start with this notion. With the no doubt...
TechCrunch
DIY: 5 ways disruptive component startups can win over OEMs
But hardware startups are challenging. Think of it as the business version of the age-old question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” You have to figure out which comes first: The components you’re creating or the devices that are designed to use those components. This...
TechCrunch
My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022
After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
TechCrunch
Ask the professor: Wharton’s Mori Taheripour on how to negotiate the right way
Amid the backdrop of one of the highest-profile negotiations in recent memory, centered on Elon Musk’s ongoing stop-and-go plans to buy Twitter and aware that many readers are negotiating on their own behalf right now — for more time, more funding, a better exit package, fewer investor protections — we talked with Taheripour earlier this week to ask where negotiations tend to falter and how to help them succeed. Excerpts from that chat follow edited for length and clarity.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
TechCrunch
Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance
CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta’s customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company’s total capital raised to $203 million. Cacioppo founded Vanta in 2016 to — in her words — “help companies achieve and maintain...
TechCrunch
Twitter is developing a way for users to control who can mention them
Giving users the option to turn off mentions altogether would be a dramatic shift for the company, but it would also give users a way to protect themselves from all sorts of bullying and harassment they face on the platform. Although users who are targeted by trolls currently have the...
TechCrunch
Metalenz ships millions of its tiny cameras and powers up with $30M B round
The startup appeared in 2021 with a fresh take on cameras that abandons the approach we’ve used for decades, basically “a normal camera and lens but small.” Instead, it uses a complex but nearly 2D surface to capture light passing through a single lens, allowing the whole unit to be a fraction of the size. It’s not meant for taking clear ordinary images but providing the kind of extra info needed by those cameras — depth, object and material recognition, and so on.
TechCrunch
Homa raises another $100 million for its data-driven mobile gaming tools
In other words, Homa builds tools that help third-party developers build games. The reason for that is that it has become incredibly challenging to stand out when you build a hypercasual, casual or board game with a small dev team. Other investors in the Series B include Northzone, Fabric Ventures,...
TechCrunch
A user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
P.s. today is the last day to save $700 on passes before prices go up – register here. October 18 — Moscone West Lobby | 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 1) October 19 — Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 2)
