ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Addison Independent

Closing of stationery store marks end of an era

MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ticonderoga, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Ticonderoga, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan

LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Our October 13 front page

Small Business Spotlight Big reaction to Mark’s ‘Scoop’: ‘Be wary of new LGA.’ Springbrook Distillery makes its move. 6 schools unite: Girls get a varsity hockey team. Ice castles in Lake George will return, with ice bar, more ice. Adk. Thunder Hockey is back: Forecast: ‘More wins; aggressive.’ Glens Falls Kiwanis plan ‘Spirit Trees’ in Crandall Park. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Program#Lake Champlain#Research Library#Ticonderoga Museum#Hancock House
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.2M Project to Improve Walking/Biking in Saratoga Spa State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun on a $4.2 million redevelopment of Roosevelt Drive within Saratoga Spa State Park. The project will improve transportation safety within the park by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways adjacent to the park’s busiest stretch of roadway, which connects the Avenue of the Pines with the golf course, pools, picnic areas, and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects

Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
TICONDEROGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 14 - October 20, 2022

Alexandra Talarico sold property at 13 Everson Way to Patrick Holmes for $715,000. Kenneth Clark sold property at 139 Hop City Rd to Seven Acre Farms LLC for $200,000. Michael Busone sold property at 276 Lake Rd to Charles Ayotte for $435,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
sevendaysvt

WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph

WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
RANDOLPH, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy