Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
Schedule: West Mountain fall fest’s second weekend
West Mountain Ski Area hosts a two-weekend Fall Festival every year. Whether you visited the first weekend, Oct. 8-9, or missed it, there's plenty more in store.
Addison Independent
Closing of stationery store marks end of an era
MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeplacidnews.com
Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan
LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our October 13 front page
Small Business Spotlight Big reaction to Mark’s ‘Scoop’: ‘Be wary of new LGA.’ Springbrook Distillery makes its move. 6 schools unite: Girls get a varsity hockey team. Ice castles in Lake George will return, with ice bar, more ice. Adk. Thunder Hockey is back: Forecast: ‘More wins; aggressive.’ Glens Falls Kiwanis plan ‘Spirit Trees’ in Crandall Park. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student
The station’s news director confirmed that WCAX had deleted the story and related social media posts and said he understood the harm it caused a transgender teenager. But he said the station had not retracted its reporting. Read the story on VTDigger here: WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.2M Project to Improve Walking/Biking in Saratoga Spa State Park
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun on a $4.2 million redevelopment of Roosevelt Drive within Saratoga Spa State Park. The project will improve transportation safety within the park by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways adjacent to the park’s busiest stretch of roadway, which connects the Avenue of the Pines with the golf course, pools, picnic areas, and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa.
Baking company opening storefront in Greenwich
The baking company Coffee And is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwich. Owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey grew up in nearby Cambridge and are looking forward to this new opportunity.
suncommunitynews.com
N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects
Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queensbury playground open after four-year road
For elementary school students, play can be as important as learning. This week, Queensbury Union Free School District cut the ribbon on a new place to play, a long time coming.
Bivalent booster clinic returning to Queensbury
A bivalent booster clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building, located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 14 - October 20, 2022
Alexandra Talarico sold property at 13 Everson Way to Patrick Holmes for $715,000. Kenneth Clark sold property at 139 Hop City Rd to Seven Acre Farms LLC for $200,000. Michael Busone sold property at 276 Lake Rd to Charles Ayotte for $435,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at...
Police: VT woman falls asleep, drives into river
A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River.
WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph
WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
Comments / 0