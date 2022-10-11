PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition, Deluxe Edition are out; Standard Edition to release Friday

The wait is over. And if productivity around your office dips, well, maybe you can blame Tiger Woods.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Woods is on the cover of a golf video game, as PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition have officially been released. One other version of the game, PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition, will be available Friday, Oct. 14.

In these games, Woods as well as other professional men’s and women’s golfers will be featured as playable in-game characters. If you don’t want to be Tiger, you can be Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson. More golfers will be added over time.

There will also be 20 licensed courses at launch, including TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale and more. In addition, new courses added to the game include Wilmington Country Club South Course, site of the 2022 BMW Championship, The Renaissance Club, which hosted the Genesis Scottish Open in July, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, and more.

Woods is also an Executive Director advising the game development team.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” Woods said in an August news release when the October availability dates were announced. “2K is the perfect partner for me, and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour.”

The deluxe edition of the game includes a Michael Jordan bonus pack, the Golden Club pack, a hockey stick putter, a gold baseball cap and gold glove. The Tiger Woods Edition comes with all of that plus unique cover art depicting Woods and more.

The standard edition is priced at $69.99, the deluxe edition is $99.99 and the Tiger Woods edition comes in at $119.99.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

PlayStation 4

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard - $59.99 PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe - $99.99

PlayStation 5

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard - $69.99 PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe - $99.99

Xbox Series X/S

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard - $69.99 PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe - $99.99

Xbox One

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard - $69.99 PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe - $99.99

