longwoodlancers.com
Men's Golf Finishes In 11th At Elon Phoenix Invitational
ELON, N.C- The Longwood men's golf team put up a three-over par score in the final round of the Phoenix Invitational to climb up one spot from 12th place, to 11th. The Invitational featured 17 teams, three of which were members of the Big South Conference, and a 100 player field.
longwoodlancers.com
Women's Soccer Blanks Radford 1-0
RADFORD, Va. – Longwood women's soccer earned an important three points on the road on Wednesday night. Catharine Forst scored the only goal, and the Lancer defense shutout a high-powered Radford squad in a 1-0 win. Goals (Assists) 32' Longwood—Catharine Forst (Alex Dinger, Savannah Noll) HOW IT HAPPENED:
streakingthelawn.com
What to expect from Virginia basketball’s five new faces
Five new players will suit up for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team this season: graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas and freshmen Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond. From major contributors to redshirts, each will have a distinct role to play on this iteration of the Cavaliers; this piece takes a look at how each player will fit into the roster in order of largest to smallest expected role.
wina.com
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
techlunchpail.com
In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit
Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
counton2.com
USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ex-USS Clamagore submarine will be towed from Patriots Point Friday for the final phase of its recycling project. The World War II submarine was commissioned in 1945 as a Balao-class submarine before being converted into a Guppy II then III configuration. After being decommissioned in 1975, it opened as a museum at Patriots Point in 1981.
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Trent Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – Boater Tyler Trent of Nathalie, Virginia, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 49 pounds, 3 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lake Murray in Prosperity, South Carolina. For his victory, Trent earned $67,604, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF contingency bonus. Trent also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina.
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Being Held on October 15th
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
The Post and Courier
Historic, rusting Navy sub to leave SC for Va. this week to be recycled
With an assist from a tugboat, the historic Clamagore is set to sail from Patriots Point for its final ocean voyage by the end of the week. The decommissioned Navy submarine will be towed from its longtime home along the Mount Pleasant waterfront around noon on Oct. 14, weather permitting, after a public send-off to Norfolk, Va., where the rusting vessel will be recycled, spokesman Chris Hauff said.
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
abcnews4.com
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
