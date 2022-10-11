Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
Joyce Sims, R&B singer-songwriter, dies aged 63
Tributes have been paid to the R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims, who has died at the age of 63. Sims shot to fame in the late 1980s when her single Come Into My Life reached the top 10 in the US and the UK. Her first hit, All and All, made...
