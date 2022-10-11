Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
One person died in a five-vehicle crash on Kingshighway at St. Louis Avenue. Several others were thrown from their vehicles and taken to the hospital. That crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
