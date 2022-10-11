ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJ3T6_0iUKhG5400

ST. LOUIS –  Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.

One person died in a five-vehicle crash on Kingshighway at St. Louis Avenue. Several others were thrown from their vehicles and taken to the hospital. That crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2

FOX 2

