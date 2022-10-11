Read full article on original website
One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis
One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX2now.com
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
Better Business Bureau warns consumers of purchase …. The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween activities this year will return to pre-pandemic levels, and spending could go higher than $10 billion. What Are You Doing About It? Walk to End Colon Cancer, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis
A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Byers' Beat: Does St. Louis have enough police officers? It depends who you ask
ST. LOUIS — Mount Exodus, as it’s known around St. Louis Police headquarters, is growing. It’s the pile of police uniforms officers turn in when they leave the department. A police source sent me a snapshot of it in January of this year. It was about seven...
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
KMOV
Police: Piece of metal went through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 when a piece of metal went through her windshield. Police said the driver then hit the concrete wall several times near the Vandeventer exit.
Crews respond to overnight fire at former East St. Louis firehouse
Firefighters respond to a fire at a former firehouse in East St. Louis overnight.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
'You're not alone': Eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Missouri
A driver in Overland hit four cars, then jumped the curb and struck 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, who was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.
"Trash everywhere, it's a never ending cycle" concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
Local law firm can help St. Louis locals with area injury cases
ST. LOUIS – If you’ve just been in an accident in our area, the damage can be devastating. The lawyers at Let Cantor Law Injury are the local firm that can help you with any injury case in St. Louis and the state of Missouri. They know everyone at the courthouses and know how to fight on your behalf. Owner and founder, Mark Cantor, stopped by and shared how he built his successful practice.
Body found in vehicle near Lafayette Park
Police are investigating a murder that took place near Lafayette Park in South St. Louis.
Thursday Forecast
Take a penalty, enter the ‘Doghouse’; New name for …. Take a penalty, enter the ‘Doghouse’; New name for Blues opponent’s penalty box. Mother and son write book about navigating a mother’s …. Mother and son write book about navigating a mother's breast cancer...
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
