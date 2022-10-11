ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis

One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash

ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

