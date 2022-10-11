Read full article on original website
Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Penn State
Michigan vs. Penn State is expected to be a good one.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Miu Takahashi named Big Ten women's golfer of the week
Nebraska's Miu Takahashi was named Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. She shares the honor with Rutgers' Rikke Nordvik. Takahashi won her first career collegiate title with a career-best three-round total of 213 (-3), including a final-round 69 (-3) at the Dale McNamara Invitational on Tuesday. The Huskers finished second in the 13-team event.
Kearney Hub
Bill Busch: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's playcalling 'is as good as there is'
LINCOLN — Bill Busch won’t call any offensive playcaller perfect, but Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm — who designs and calls plays for the Boilermakers — “is as good as there is.”. “I don’t know one better,” said Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. As an assistant, Busch...
