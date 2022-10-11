Nebraska's Miu Takahashi was named Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. She shares the honor with Rutgers' Rikke Nordvik. Takahashi won her first career collegiate title with a career-best three-round total of 213 (-3), including a final-round 69 (-3) at the Dale McNamara Invitational on Tuesday. The Huskers finished second in the 13-team event.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO