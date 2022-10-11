ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Miu Takahashi named Big Ten women's golfer of the week

Nebraska's Miu Takahashi was named Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. She shares the honor with Rutgers' Rikke Nordvik. Takahashi won her first career collegiate title with a career-best three-round total of 213 (-3), including a final-round 69 (-3) at the Dale McNamara Invitational on Tuesday. The Huskers finished second in the 13-team event.
