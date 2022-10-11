Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
Musician With East LA's Quetzal Awarded $800,000 MacArthur 'Genius Grant'
Musician With East LA's Quetzal Awarded $800,000 MacArthur 'Genius Grant'

Topline:. Los Angeles's Martha Gonzalez, described...
Nury Martinez Resigns From LA City Council, Hours After Public Outrage Shuts Down Session
Nury Martinez Resigns From LA City Council, Hours After Public Outrage Shuts Down Session

IN THIS ARTICLE. Nury Martinez has...
Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?
The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
LA City Council
Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Marvin Rodríguez
Marvin Rodríguez has been teaching in public schools for the last 17 years, including for the last nine at the L.A. Unified School District’s Cleveland Charter High School. Before he entered the classroom, Rodríguez was called from the U.S. Marine Reserves into active duty, serving in Kuwait and Iraq from 2002 to 2003.
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
What You Need To Know Today: Dodger Playoffs Guide, City Council Protests, History of LA Politics Corruption
What You Need To Know Today: Dodger Playoffs Guide, City Council Protests, History of LA Politics Corruption
With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins
Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LA City Controller
The controller’s job is all about reviewing the way the city spends money. At the heart of that is uncovering the mishandling of public funds and putting City Hall on blast for it. The city controller oversees about 160 employees — a relatively small number compared to, for example,...
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
