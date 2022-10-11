Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Ole Miss
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. Who gives Auburn its best chance at scoring points in Oxford?. JUSTIN LEE: At this stage, Robby Ashford...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands commitment of four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin
Auburn football tabbed the third offensive lineman of its 2023 class Friday, as Clay Wedin announced he was committing to the Tigers. The last time Auburn signed at least three offensive lineman was 2017, when it landed Nick Brahms, Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley. A 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman from Carrolwood...
Opelika-Auburn News
Issues go beyond balance as Auburn's offense struggles with identity
Halfway through Auburn’s season, Bryan Harsin knows what he wants his offense to be. “We want to be balanced,” Harsin said Monday. “We want to run the ball, throw the ball. We want the play-action off some of the run game. We want to be able to get out on the perimeter and still be firm and be able to run downhill, inside the tackles. And, really, try to be balanced as much as we can. Utilize our personnel.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Tank Bigsby’s struggles mark career-worst stretch, highlight continued blocking issues
Tank Bigsby hit a low three weeks ago. The feature back had a season-low 39 yards against Penn State on fewer than 10 carries for the sixth time in his career. At the time, it was his third-lowest single-game mark in the past two seasons. But it got lower a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Brawl for it all: Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City for control of region
That’s the word as Auburn High gets set to head to Phenix City to face Central on Friday night in a game that’s as big as they come in the regular season. It could lock up Region 2-7A for Auburn High — or it could open it up for the Red Devils.
Opelika-Auburn News
'First of its kind': Auburn hosts the largest precision formation airshow team to flyover before LSU game
Before the Auburn University football team faced off against LSU on Oct. 1, fans in the Jordan-Hare stadium were surprised to see 14 planes cresting the stadium. As the band played the national anthem, the RV planes flew in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The spectacle left fans wanting to know more about this group and many flocked to social media to share photos and videos.
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard enters de facto region title game with Central-Clay County
The Beauregard Hornets preach living by the blueprint. With one more win, the region will be all blue — and gold — for the Hornets. Beauregard is just one step away from winning the Region 4-5A championship, meeting Central-Clay County on Friday on the road in a de facto league title game.
Opelika-Auburn News
Homecoming: Auburn’s longtime leader Derick Hall returning to his roots in visits back to Mississippi
Gulfport, Mississippi, isn’t a small town. Sitting on what little stretch of coastline belongs to the Magnolia State, more than 70,000 people call it home. It’s the state’s second-largest city, and that’s not including the additional 330,000 who make up the greater metro area. Talk to...
Opelika-Auburn News
U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong commits to Auburn gymnastics
Another national team member is coming to Auburn. Katelyn Jong, winner of all-around gold in the junior women division at the 2021 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, announced her commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Jong is rated as a four-star prospect by College Gym News. She is a member...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn forward Allen Flanigan returns to practice
Auburn men’s basketball has one of its top returning forwards back with the team, as Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday that Flanigan had returned to practices. On Sept. 27, Pearl said that Flanigan was away from the team for “personal family matters,” and could not offer a timeframe for his return.
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard volleyball wins school’s first-ever area tournament championship
The Beauregard volleyball team won the area tournament for the first time in school history Wednesday, sweeping Eufaula in the Area 5-5A championship game. Beauregard topped Eufaula 25-19, 25-18, 25-18. Katie Wilkerson fired 11 kills, Ashlyn Watson put down eight kills and Cooper Watson added six kills. Beauregard moves on...
Opelika-Auburn News
The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend
An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
Opelika-Auburn News
With construction of new high school looming, Auburn City Schools considers timing of build against inflation
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education passed an agreement to work with TCU Consulting Services, LLC, of Montgomery during the process of building the second Auburn high school. ACS has worked with this firm on several projects already including the construction of the current high school building and Creekside...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
'We're going to change lives': Opelika unveils new Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic
On Tuesday, the City of Opelika unveiled the Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic, a bus meant to offer free medical services to the underserved in the community. The mobile clinic will be operational by late November or early December and will provide routine and chronic illness screenings, promote disease prevention and provide referrals to community resources.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bill King: What could be any better than biscuits?
When the server at any restaurant asks, “Biscuits or cornbread?” I always answer, “Biscuits.” I don’t even have to think about it. Yes, I know this is the South, and I am definitely a southern boy, but I don’t particularly love cornbread. I do, however, LOVE a good biscuit! I especially love them swimming in syrup. I’m talking about the biscuit soaked in syrup and running off the sides and onto the plate. Oh, and my syrup of choice is sorghum. That is pronounced like sore-gum.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika native starring in Showtime horror drama Let the Right one In
For most students, the pandemic meant a break from in-class work and perhaps more time to play video games and hang out with friends. But that wasn’t the case with local child actor Ian Foreman. For Foreman, 12, the pandemic instead presented a chance to jump into and explore...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest Opelika man on charges of robbery and attempted murder
Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident said to have occurred on Aug. 29 in the 200 Block of West Longleaf Drive. Officers that responded to the incident said they encountered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center after receiving life-saving first aid from first responders, the police report said.
Opelika-Auburn News
Annual Auburn Toy Drive has begun; Auburn Public Safety is collecting gift donations until Dec. 3
With Christmas about two months away, Auburn Public Safety Services is gearing up for the annual Auburn Toy Drive. This campaign is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to children in need who are 2 to 8 years old. Auburn Public Safety Assistant Debra...
