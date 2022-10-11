Halfway through Auburn’s season, Bryan Harsin knows what he wants his offense to be. “We want to be balanced,” Harsin said Monday. “We want to run the ball, throw the ball. We want the play-action off some of the run game. We want to be able to get out on the perimeter and still be firm and be able to run downhill, inside the tackles. And, really, try to be balanced as much as we can. Utilize our personnel.”

