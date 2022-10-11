Read full article on original website
Mild for Thursday, Not as much Wind, Continued Dry
Another day of near to somewhat above normal temperatures and dry conditons. It will still be breezy to windy for some but not as widespread as yesterday. Wind will increase on Friday ahead of an advancing cold front. Today’s high temperatures are project in the low 60s for Dubois and Jeffrey City and in the mid-60s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
“Spectacular” Fall Weather in the Forecast
Spectacular Fall weather is expected through the rest of the week. Here’s a 3-Day Forecast for Riverton, Casper, and Jackson. Elsewhere weather conditions will be similar.
Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal
Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.
RHS Auditorium Project Moving; Concealed Carry Policy now under development
Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told the school board Tuesday night that the design for the newly funded Riverton High School Auditorium is now in its second round of design. Flanagan said four contractors attended a pre-proposal meeting this past week, but she said the meeting was not mandatory and that there may be more contractors interested in the project. The superintendent did say that all contractor proposals are due by the 19th of this month.
Search for Missing Hiker above Lander to End by Mid-Day Today
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee issued a statement this morning that the search for a missing Lander man in the Shoshone National Forest will come to an end by mid-day today, after which he will issue a formal news release. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and...
Fremont County’s Ballot Drop Box to Remain in Place
The newly appointed Interim Wyoming Secretary of State, three days after being sworn in, has asked county clerks in each county where ballot drop boxes are located to remove them. There are seven of the 23 counties who use the drop boxes, including Fremont County. Karl Allred sent correspondence to each county clerk and suggested that if the boxes are already in use for this election, to not put them back out for future elections. Absentee voting began September 23. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese told WyoToday.com in an email that she has a ballot collection drop box at the courthouse that has been used in prior elections. She said she received the correspondence but will keep the collection box in place for this election.
Cross Country weekend recap
FREMONT COUNTY – The final week of the Cross Country regular season took place this past weekend with schools from all across the county working to get to the final weekend of the season on top of their game and the rest of their competitors. At the Powell Golf...
Wire Burning on BLM land near Thermopolis Leads to Felonies & Fines
The perpetrators of several fires on public lands in Hot Springs County have been found guilty, which means years of probation and thousands of dollars in restitution after an extensive cleanup. Two individuals have been charged with felony depredation of federal lands thanks to the combined efforts of B.L.M. Wyoming,...
Sports Update 10/11
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. This past...
Natalya Grace Martinez
Funeral services for Natalya Grace Martinez, 9, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 as well as 1:00 p.m. until service time the day of the funeral at Davis Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.
Glennis Mae (Anderson) Shute
A Celebration of Life will be held for Glennis Mae (Anderson) Shute, 100, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear, Wyoming with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating. Cremation has taken place. Mrs. Shute passed away with her loving family...
Kenneth C. Eymann
A memorial service for Kenneth C. Eymann, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Mr. Eymann passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wind River Rehab in Riverton, Wyoming. Ken was born in 1946, son of William C. and Dorothy (Guthrie)...
Fremont Local Market: Passion, Pride and YUM!
Main Street in Riverton is excited with the opening of a new store on the corner of Main and Sixth Street. The Fremont Local Market LLC. is the newest and most unconventional shop on the main drag. The shop is a bit of everything with the emphasis on fresh meat and produce that is locally grown and sourced.
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
