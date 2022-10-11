The newly appointed Interim Wyoming Secretary of State, three days after being sworn in, has asked county clerks in each county where ballot drop boxes are located to remove them. There are seven of the 23 counties who use the drop boxes, including Fremont County. Karl Allred sent correspondence to each county clerk and suggested that if the boxes are already in use for this election, to not put them back out for future elections. Absentee voting began September 23. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese told WyoToday.com in an email that she has a ballot collection drop box at the courthouse that has been used in prior elections. She said she received the correspondence but will keep the collection box in place for this election.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO