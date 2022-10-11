Read full article on original website
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
Microsoft’s Edge browser gets shared Workspaces, new security features and more
The most important of these is likely Edge Workspaces, a new feature (currently in preview) that will allow teams to share browser tabs. Microsoft argues that this feature can be useful when bringing on new team members to an existing project. Instead of sharing lots of links and files, the team can simply share a single like to an Edge Workspace (which will then likely consist of lots of links and files, but hey, at least it’s just one link to share). As the project evolves, the tabs are updated in real time. I guess that’s a use case. We’ve seen our share of extensions that do similar things, none of which ever get very popular. Meanwhile, teams share these links and files in other ways (think Confluent, etc.).
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
Viam rolls out a free beta of its cloud-based robotics tools
The Viam Robotics CEO and MongoDB co-founder describes purchasing a Universal Robotics’ UR5 robot arm and programming it to play chess. “I don’t think hardware is hard. I think hardware is not that hard. But if I asked my hardware designer to go build a thing, in three months, it will work.”
The Berlin startup that wants to give Zapier a run for its money
This was the thinking behind the Berlin-based Levity startup. It came up with a way for businesses to create AI-powered, “no-Code” rules for automating tasks in a way that non-technical people can use. It’s now raised $8.3 million in seed funding, co-led by Balderton Capital (out of London)...
The profit divide running through the neobanking sector
Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
Clear Capital lays off 27% of its global staff
A spokesperson for Clear Capital confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch but did not share the specific number of employees impacted. Last November, the company announced they had 1,400 total global employees, so using that figure the layoff could have impacted 378 employees. The reduction primarily impacted its operational team, according...
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
Is the venture market slowing or did crossover funds just bounce?
The macro picture is, however, an aggregated dataset. By that, we mean that when we consider all venture capital activity, it often includes some non-venture funds. Say, a hedge fund piling into startups in partnership with traditional VC deal-making. Last year, an influx of non-traditional capital helped push total venture capital numbers to new heights, raising startup valuations, and, at times, cutting into the due diligence process and generally shaking up the VC game.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Google’s Pixel Watch delivers nice hardware, but fails to answer the ‘why’
One can make a compelling argument that the software giant learned some hard lessons from past smartwatch and earbud struggles. Entering an already mature hardware category isn’t easy for anyone; spending in excess of $2 billion is a pretty good shortcut if your pockets are deep enough. While devices...
DIY: 5 ways disruptive component startups can win over OEMs
But hardware startups are challenging. Think of it as the business version of the age-old question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” You have to figure out which comes first: The components you’re creating or the devices that are designed to use those components. This...
Katana, an ERP for SMB manufacturers, raises $34M
ERP is a form of business management software that can serve any number of functions inside a company, from marketing and risk management, to supply chain management and beyond. Integrations are pivotal to any ERP software, as it typically involves taking data from different systems such as HR, CRM, accounting, and order management to generate insights and analysis — at its core, ERP is all about identifying potential problems and improving efficiency.
NocoDB Raises $10.5M to Make Building Apps On Top of Live Production Data as Easy as Using a Spreadsheet
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- NocoDB, the open-source, no-code platform that turns any database into a smart spreadsheet, has raised $10.5 million in seed funding led by Decibel and OSS Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures and Together.Fund. Other prominent investors include early Google investor Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant, Cloudera co-founder Jeff Hammerbacher, CockroachDB co-founder Spencer Kimball, Red Hat co-founder Bob Young, YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley, BrightRoll founder Tod Sacerdoti, Talend co-founder Bertrand Diard and Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005570/en/ Create endless solutions with your data using NocoDB’s spreadsheet in grid view. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs
The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
Carving out conviction around the future of AI with Sarah Guo
Especially if you name your firm Conviction, as Sarah Guo did after leaving Greylock following a decade of investing for the well-known venture group. Last week, she announced that she raised $101 million for her new fund to back companies that are building artificial intelligence and what she describes as software 3.0.
SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment
Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
Metalenz ships millions of its tiny cameras and powers up with $30M B round
The startup appeared in 2021 with a fresh take on cameras that abandons the approach we’ve used for decades, basically “a normal camera and lens but small.” Instead, it uses a complex but nearly 2D surface to capture light passing through a single lens, allowing the whole unit to be a fraction of the size. It’s not meant for taking clear ordinary images but providing the kind of extra info needed by those cameras — depth, object and material recognition, and so on.
6 tips for launching a blockchain startup
Having a solid roadmap, real-world use cases and a war chest are only a small part of a blockchain startup’s survival strategy. Founders also need to be aware that while non-crypto startups can offer useful and transferrable launch strategies, the road to achieving success in the blockchain industry is paved differently.
