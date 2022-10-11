Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Death of driver hit by piece of metal on Missouri interstate heightens concern about road debris
The woman was driving on Interstate 64 on Tuesday when the metal smashed through her windshield, causing her to crash into a concrete wall multiple times. “You see quite a few accidents from trash and debris on the road,” a tow truck driver said. Death of driver hit...
FOX2now.com
MoDOT to close I-70 at Zumbehl for 15-minute intervals Oct. 20-21￼
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers in St. Charles County may experience brief delays next week as road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation start work on an overpass that runs across Interstate 70. Beginning Oct. 20 at 9 p.m., crews will begin placing girders over eastbound I-70...
