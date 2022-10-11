Read full article on original website
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
Water levels dip for Pine Belt rivers due to Midwest drought. Due to drought throughout the Midwest United States, many local rivers are at some of their lowest points. Hattiesburg eatery hosts 'Largest Pumpkin Carving in the South'. For just $10, participants received a pumpkin
Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter,...
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project. Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a traffic...
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg's annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total.
Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders. Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2...
Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
Hattiesburg bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Police said they responded after receiving a report that the bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. According to investigators, a 2016 GMC […]
Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association lifts boil water notice
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association has cleared a boil water notice for about 200 customers. According to officials with the association, the impacted area included anyone located from the intersection of Highway 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also included residences and businesses along adjacent roads.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again
Due to drought throughout the Midwest United States, many local rivers are at some of their lowest points.
Hattiesburg eatery hosts 'Largest Pumpkin Carving in the South'
Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts 'Sneaker Ball' to give back to community.
WATCH: Penguin visits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?. During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members got the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal. This visit is hosted by...
