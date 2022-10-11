After the pandemic hit the world in 2020, we can see a significant increase in the uncertainty of the world’s economic development. Governments and businesses around the world are exploring the use of emerging technologies to reduce economic and social operating costs, improve the efficiency of the real economy, and further seek new growth points for economic development. The most important job of the financial sector is to handle all kinds of asset issuance and exchange. The core characteristics of blockchain technology are “decentralization” and “detrust”. Compared with traditional finance, blockchain has some natural advantages. In terms of credit system and trust mechanism, traditional finance must rely on strict transaction records to accumulate credit, so as to realize financing or loan, while blockchain can use technical means to ensure the security of transactions between the two sides.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO