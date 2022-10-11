Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
OCC Chief Hsu on US Crypto Regulation Outlook
OCC Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu shares insights into the agency's role in tackling the crypto industry's biggest regulatory challenges, and what this means for existing banking regulations. Plus, his take on Celsius' implosion.
CoinDesk
How Market Manipulation Led to a $100M Exploit on Mango; Betterment Launches Crypto Offering
A rogue crypto trader utilized millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Mango’s MNGO tokens on the namesake decentralized exchange (DEX) to eventually drain over $116 million in liquidity from the platform. The Hash Hosts discuss this plus, the largest independent robo-advisor, Betterment, is letting its clients invest in a handful of crypto portfolios for the first time, but with a caveat: best not to go above 5% exposure.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Platform Moon Mortgage Raises $3.5M Seed Round
Crypto lending platform Moon Mortgage has raised $3.5 million in a seed round to finance Moon’s mortgage lending product, CryptoMortgage, which takes investors' digital assets as collateral, and then provides 100% financing for investment properties. Moon Mortgage Founder and CEO Aaron Nevin discusses the launch and details of the product.
getnews.info
PtahDAO is the world’s first DAO trust platform. LMR Partners helps users add value to their wealth
After the pandemic hit the world in 2020, we can see a significant increase in the uncertainty of the world’s economic development. Governments and businesses around the world are exploring the use of emerging technologies to reduce economic and social operating costs, improve the efficiency of the real economy, and further seek new growth points for economic development. The most important job of the financial sector is to handle all kinds of asset issuance and exchange. The core characteristics of blockchain technology are “decentralization” and “detrust”. Compared with traditional finance, blockchain has some natural advantages. In terms of credit system and trust mechanism, traditional finance must rely on strict transaction records to accumulate credit, so as to realize financing or loan, while blockchain can use technical means to ensure the security of transactions between the two sides.
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
TechCrunch
6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues
Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
TechCrunch
Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche
Another big trend? Venture firms that are more aggressively investing in publicly traded companies, given that many have seen their share prices hammered in the downturn. (We began seeing this trend back in January and the WSJ notes that it is only picking up steam.) Now here’s a new baby...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin in Turmoil Following Hot Inflation Data
Thursday's CPI report indicates U.S. inflation rose to a 40-year high in September amid the Fed's consecutive interest rate hikes. The hot inflation data left bitcoin (BTC) in turbulence. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
US News and World Report
India's HCL Technologies Raises 2023 Revenue Growth Target on Order Strength
BENGALURU (Reuters) - IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast and reported a 7.1% rise in September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins. The Noida-based company raised its fiscal 2023 revenue growth forecast to 13.5% to 14.5% from 12% to...
CNBC
Mobile bank N26's losses widen after ramping up spending on fraud controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs valued at $1.66 billion in $165 million new funding
The Series B funding was led by Polychain Capital, the startup said. The news confirms a TechCrunch scoop from late last month that said that Uniswap Labs was looking to raise between $100 million to $200 million and was engaging with Polychain. Uniswap Labs said it is valued at $1.66...
Phys.org
Can critical metals for renewable energy products be found in existing mines? New research says yes
Ramping up renewable energy products will require a range of critical metals. One of these elements, tellurium, is gaining in popularity for use in photovoltaics, or solar panels. As global demand for solar panels continues to increase, so does the need for critical metals like tellurium. Tellurium isn't mined as...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Stock Pops After Google Announces Partnership
Google will use Coinbase to facilitate cryptocurrency payment transactions. Coinbase will move over to Google Cloud to take advantage of its data analytics tools. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
The ideal way to upskill: How accessible P2P learning helps developers worldwide
If you look closely at the smorgasbord of popular resources, a common thread emerges: peer-to-peer (P2P) learning. The appeal of P2P learning is clear, especially to those who’ve had the opportunity to try it for themselves: When students or professionals learn directly from each other’s experiences, they can support each other in an environment that nurtures continuous learning and a chance to upskill a wide range of roles in the workforce.
getnews.info
The US #1 Reverse Logistics Provider – Excess Logic Has Become an Approved IT Asset Disposal Vendor For The World’s Largest Startup – ByteDance – The Owner of The #1 Media App TikTok
Choosing the right partner to decommission excess electronic assets is a big decision. Excess Logic was selected by ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, because Excess Logic provides a nationwide “one-stop-solution” for all types of electronic asset disposal, saving significant time and money. Fremont, California – October 11, 2022...
Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region
MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005459/en/ Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Starlink’s market dominance affecting DoD’s hybrid network plans
WASHINGTON — As SpaceX’s Starlink continues to gain military customers, the Pentagon worries that the company’s use of proprietary technology will make it difficult to integrate into a hybrid architecture that DoD hopes to build. This is becoming an issue for the Defense Innovation Unit, which is...
iQmetrix to Offer a Host of Insights and Expertise at the 2022 Telecom Industry Address
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- These are uncertain times for retailers of all stripes, and telecom retailers are no exception. With a potential recession looming, the holidays approaching, regulations becoming ever more complex, and the workforce shrinking, telecom retailers need guidance and tools to help them not just survive but thrive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005122/en/ iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management solutions, will be hosting the 2022 Telecom Industry Address on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am ET. Image: iQmetrix
Inputi Receives an Investment to Grow Smart Technology for Food Security
KAMPALA, Uganda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Food security. It’s a challenge in many parts of the world, especially as global supply chains break down and environmental imbalances leave lands barren. The Ugandan tech company Inputi is improving the odds in its region with funding from Renew Capital, an impact investment firm growing small and medium-sized businesses in East Africa through its network of investors, Renew Capital Angels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005649/en/ Agriculture input distribution as part of the Inputi network in Uganda. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge
Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
