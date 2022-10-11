Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mypanhandle.com
The cold front clears and another is on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.
mypanhandle.com
Sunny and warm weekend before big cool down
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thursday’s front is far south, leaving us with sunny and moderately warm weather for Friday. High pressure to our north will stick around through the weekend leading to more sunshine and temperatures on the climb to the mid-upper 80s. Enjoy the warmth while you can because we’re in for a big cool down next week with a stronger cold front coming to the Panhandle.
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
mypanhandle.com
Sunshine to start the week before cold front brings rain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure will keep dry conditions around a little longer, but changes to the weather pattern are set to come this week. High temperatures are expected in the lower 80s Monday afternoon, after a cooler start to the morning with early morning lows in the 50s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Jaxson, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet shepherd mix is about two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
Scotts Ferry Road Bridge will be closed for repairs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Roads and Bridges Division will close the Scotts Ferry Road Bridge on October 17. The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks. During the closure, it is recommended that motorists use McGill Road and North Bear Creek Road as alternate routes.
Callaway receives $5.5 mil for new sewer and water system
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars is coming to Callaway from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “It’s a win-win situation across the board,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. In the second round of community development block grant disaster recovery funds, Callaway received funding to remove what they call ‘Grinder Pumps’ and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Bay picks up first win over Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay volleyball team earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Rutherford. Bay improved to 1-18 and will visit Arnold on Thursday, October 13. Rutherford fell to 1-17 and will visit North Bay Haven on Monday, October 17.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC commissioners approve funding to alleviate Robinson Bayou flooding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents living around Robinson Bayou can see an end to flooding and drainage problems. Panama City commissioners approved about $1.6 million Tuesday for an engineering firm to come up with a fix for the problem. City Manager Mark McQueen said the issues stem from the current systems of drainage ditches. […]
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to rebuild four years after Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael left Panama City with a different landscape exactly four years ago. “There was total devastation here in the city,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “It took us about 24, 25 days just to get power back on.”. It took weeks...
WJHG-TV
American Charlies Grill and Tavern GOTW - South Walton at Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big 2-S District 2 match up set for Friday night between South Walton and Bay. Those two will meet at the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, Bay using that as a surrogate home field with Rutherford using Tommy Oliver in two nights. The...
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
Comments / 0