TechCrunch
Viam rolls out a free beta of its cloud-based robotics tools
The Viam Robotics CEO and MongoDB co-founder describes purchasing a Universal Robotics’ UR5 robot arm and programming it to play chess. “I don’t think hardware is hard. I think hardware is not that hard. But if I asked my hardware designer to go build a thing, in three months, it will work.”
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
TechCrunch
OpenSea launches NFT marketplace on Avalanche
As NFT activity continues to slow, some major players in the space have joined forces to expand its reach. The latest to do so is OpenSea, which has launched natively on the layer-1 blockchain, Avalanche, both firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “The future of web3 is multichain; and it’s always been...
Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region
MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005459/en/ Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
A user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
P.s. today is the last day to save $700 on passes before prices go up – register here. October 18 — Moscone West Lobby | 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 1) October 19 — Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 2)
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Edge browser gets shared Workspaces, new security features and more
The most important of these is likely Edge Workspaces, a new feature (currently in preview) that will allow teams to share browser tabs. Microsoft argues that this feature can be useful when bringing on new team members to an existing project. Instead of sharing lots of links and files, the team can simply share a single like to an Edge Workspace (which will then likely consist of lots of links and files, but hey, at least it’s just one link to share). As the project evolves, the tabs are updated in real time. I guess that’s a use case. We’ve seen our share of extensions that do similar things, none of which ever get very popular. Meanwhile, teams share these links and files in other ways (think Confluent, etc.).
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TechCrunch
It’s painful how hellbent Mark Zuckerberg is on convincing us that VR is a thing
Before I get ahead of myself, let me be clear that I understand all of these prerecorded presentations given by large tech companies are extended advertisements. No one’s disputing that, but Zuck’s overscripted and overproduced dev event keynote today was easily the hardest sell for not just a product or a platform, but the premise upon which it’s based, I can ever recall seeing in a decade in tech.
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
TechCrunch
Clear Capital lays off 27% of its global staff
A spokesperson for Clear Capital confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch but did not share the specific number of employees impacted. Last November, the company announced they had 1,400 total global employees, so using that figure the layoff could have impacted 378 employees. The reduction primarily impacted its operational team, according...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
TechCrunch
The ideal way to upskill: How accessible P2P learning helps developers worldwide
If you look closely at the smorgasbord of popular resources, a common thread emerges: peer-to-peer (P2P) learning. The appeal of P2P learning is clear, especially to those who’ve had the opportunity to try it for themselves: When students or professionals learn directly from each other’s experiences, they can support each other in an environment that nurtures continuous learning and a chance to upskill a wide range of roles in the workforce.
TechCrunch
Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block
Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online
Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
TechCrunch
Google’s Pixel Watch delivers nice hardware, but fails to answer the ‘why’
One can make a compelling argument that the software giant learned some hard lessons from past smartwatch and earbud struggles. Entering an already mature hardware category isn’t easy for anyone; spending in excess of $2 billion is a pretty good shortcut if your pockets are deep enough. While devices...
TechCrunch
Microsoft announces Syntex, a set of automated document and data processing services
According to Chris McNulty, the director of Microsoft Syntex, driving the launch was customers’ increasing desire to “do more with less,” particularly as a recession looms. A 2021 survey from Dimensional Research found that more than two-thirds of companies leave valuable data untapped, largely because of problems building pipelines to access that data.
