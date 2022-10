The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is supporting the community in bringing awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence with a day of service. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and CMAC is excited to partner with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago as we collect and assemble items to prepare COVID and household supply packages to be distributed to survivors of Domestic Violence in the city of Chicago! This service project will be held this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the YWCA Roseland Center located at 839 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL 60643.

