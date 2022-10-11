ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Alabama softball opened its fall season Wednesday night at the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State. The two teams battled through seven innings before the game was called with the score tied 6-6. Nearly the entire Crimson Tide lineup saw game action on Wednesday, including all seven newcomers. Senior transfer Lauren Esman showed her versatility as a two-way player, throwing 3.0 shutout innings in the start with only one hit allowed while also going 1-for-2 at the plate including a two-run triple. Freshman Abby Duchscherer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Ashley Prange, Aubrey Barnhart and Jordan Stephens also had an RBI.
Comments / 0