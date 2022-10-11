ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Football
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Softball Opens Fall Season Wednesday at Sand Mountain Showdown

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Alabama softball opened its fall season Wednesday night at the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State. The two teams battled through seven innings before the game was called with the score tied 6-6. Nearly the entire Crimson Tide lineup saw game action on Wednesday, including all seven newcomers. Senior transfer Lauren Esman showed her versatility as a two-way player, throwing 3.0 shutout innings in the start with only one hit allowed while also going 1-for-2 at the plate including a two-run triple. Freshman Abby Duchscherer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Ashley Prange, Aubrey Barnhart and Jordan Stephens also had an RBI.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
