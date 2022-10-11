ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfred and Virginia Hoffman

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
Alfred and Virginia Hoffman of Antigo are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

They met in high school while both graduating from White Lake High School. Virginia went to college in Milwaukee and graduated with her LPN degree. Alfred joined the Marines and was in the Korean War. After returning to the States, Al and Virginia became engaged.

Their wedding was at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11, 1952, at St James Catholic Church in White Lake. Attendants were Georgine and Mike Wahleightner, Emily Shelly and Jack Hoffman. An outdoor reception was held by the bride’s mother at her home.

The newlyweds took a honeymoon trip to Niagara Falls.

They lived in Bonduel for a few years before moving to Antigo, buying their first home and still residing in that home today.

Virginia retired as a licensed practical nurse from Langlade Hospital. Alfred was initially employed at Kraft Cheese, then worked for and retired from the Langlade County Highway Department. After retirement, he also served as the Langlade County court bailiff.

They raised four children in Antigo: Richard (Donna) Hoffman, Robert (Cheryl) Hoffman, Anne (Craig) Osborne and Lynn (Dan) Duley. Virginia and Al have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their 70th with their children and families at their home in Antigo.

