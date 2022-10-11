Read full article on original website
AMA
With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up
Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful
"Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag." After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I...
thecheyennepost.com
'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospital and physician groups ask DOJ to investigate threats to gender-affirming care
The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General urging the Department of Justice to investigate the threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking gender-affirming care. "From Boston to...
WBUR
Millions of pregnant people in the U.S. live in maternity care deserts
At this moment, millions of pregnant people don't have access to healthcare that would help them safely deliver their babies. Here & Now's Robin Young hears about the growing number of maternity deserts from Theresa Gaffney, a multimedia producer with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
AMA
Understanding the health care system with University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
Each month, the AMA highlights institutions that are part of the AMA Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium to showcase their work with the consortium and innovations in medical education. Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium. AMA collaborates with medical education institutions to work on issues critical to transforming how...
AMA
How collaboration among schools is reshaping medical education
Medicine requires teamwork, and so does effective medical education. Improving medical education is not a goal that can be accomplished in a silo. Collaborative efforts across institutions are necessary to create future physicians capable of flourishing in the modern health care environment. Students save with AMA membership. $64 for a...
Chiropractic Economics
Rural hospital closures increase the need for chiropractic functional medicine care
When put together, just over 27% of rural hospital closures during the previous 10 years were in these two years alone. Although chiropractic offers many basic wellness benefits, some people only pursue care when a need arises – a specific need. They develop pain in their back or neck and want it to go away. But functional medicine chiropractors can address a great many more needs to patients, and are in greater demand, with new data showing that patients in rural areas of the U.S. are losing access to hospitals at an alarming rate due to financial issues causing rural hospital closures.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Community pharmacies incentivised to refer frequent users of reliever inhalers to general practice
NHS England is incentivising community pharmacy teams to refer patients considered to be overusing short-acting bronchodilator inhalers to their GP for an asthma review. The referral incentive forms part of the 2022/2023 Pharmacy Quality Scheme (PQS), through which community pharmacies can claim a portion of the £75m available in funding by meeting a set of domains.
AMA
Oct. 14, 2022: State Advocacy Update
CDC grants will help reduce spread of blood-borne infectious disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new, five-year grants designed to “increase access to harm reduction services for people who use drugs (PWUD) and prevent hepatitis C, hepatitis B, HIV, and other infectious diseases associated with injection drug use.”
WebMD
Doctor Bias May Prevent Care for Patients With Disabilities
Oct. 10, 2022 -- For Tara Lagu, MD, the realization that the health care system was broken for patients with disabilities came when a woman she'd been treating seemed to keep ignoring Lagu's request that she see a urologist. When Lagu asked the patient's two, attentive daughters about the delay,...
Vox
America’s increasingly atrocious access to maternity care, explained in 3 charts
America is already littered with maternity care deserts — places without a hospital that contains a labor department and practicing OB/GYNs — and these deserts are expanding. According to a new report from the March of Dimes, the number of counties in the United States that meet their...
My COVID-Cautious Wedding Showed Me Why Community Care Matters
I got married last month, and it was the most fabulous party of my life. We had an ABBA cover band, gold disco balls, and, best of all, no known resulting COVID-19 cases. It was the perfect celebration of love—not just because we had all-gender bathrooms and dessert options for the lactose intolerant among us, but because we took responsibility for each other’s health, following in a tradition that queer communities and organizers have long modeled.
KevinMD.com
Primary Care 2.0: new thinking and practice redesign
A patient of mine — we’ll call her Ruby — is a 79-year-old woman from the same part of rural Tennessee as my mother. Her recent successful experiences with treatment illustrate some of the themes that my colleagues and I encountered when we undertook an 18-month practice-design-thinking process. Let’s start with Ruby’s example and then dig into Primary Care 2.0.
AMA
COVID boosters, flu season and the Ebola outbreak with Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH
AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
Podcast: Neurontin—The Lousy Opioid Alternative; Twitter Censors ACSH
Join our directors of bio-sciences, chemistry, and medicine Cameron English, Dr. Josh Bloom, and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 23 of the Science Dispatch podcast. Wanna hear something sickening? Neurontin, a drug developed for epilepsy and used off-label for neuropathic pain, had its sales...
AMA
First flu season with no COVID-19 requirements: Answer patient FAQs
It is the third autumn and will be the third winter with COVID-19 in the United States, but this year looks different. With limited COVID-19 requirements on masking or physical distancing in place, many Americans have taken on the mindset that the pandemic is a thing of the past. But COVID-19 is still very much with us, as a look at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data illustrates.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living’s elephant in the room
For most senior living operators, it’s a frightening, dangerous and terrifying thought. One that most wish would go away. I’m referring of course to the possible arrival of federal oversight. The subject came up again Tuesday at an American Health Care Association/’National Center for Assisted Living press conference,...
