With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up

Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
thecheyennepost.com

'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
#Ama#Fertility#Infertility Treatment#Physicians#Linus Women Health#Pre Pregnancy#General Health#Hill
WBUR

Millions of pregnant people in the U.S. live in maternity care deserts

At this moment, millions of pregnant people don't have access to healthcare that would help them safely deliver their babies. Here & Now's Robin Young hears about the growing number of maternity deserts from Theresa Gaffney, a multimedia producer with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
AMA

How collaboration among schools is reshaping medical education

Medicine requires teamwork, and so does effective medical education. Improving medical education is not a goal that can be accomplished in a silo. Collaborative efforts across institutions are necessary to create future physicians capable of flourishing in the modern health care environment. Students save with AMA membership. $64 for a...
Chiropractic Economics

Rural hospital closures increase the need for chiropractic functional medicine care

When put together, just over 27% of rural hospital closures during the previous 10 years were in these two years alone. Although chiropractic offers many basic wellness benefits, some people only pursue care when a need arises – a specific need. They develop pain in their back or neck and want it to go away. But functional medicine chiropractors can address a great many more needs to patients, and are in greater demand, with new data showing that patients in rural areas of the U.S. are losing access to hospitals at an alarming rate due to financial issues causing rural hospital closures.
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacies incentivised to refer frequent users of reliever inhalers to general practice

NHS England is incentivising community pharmacy teams to refer patients considered to be overusing short-acting bronchodilator inhalers to their GP for an asthma review. The referral incentive forms part of the 2022/2023 Pharmacy Quality Scheme (PQS), through which community pharmacies can claim a portion of the £75m available in funding by meeting a set of domains.
AMA

Oct. 14, 2022: State Advocacy Update

CDC grants will help reduce spread of blood-borne infectious disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new, five-year grants designed to “increase access to harm reduction services for people who use drugs (PWUD) and prevent hepatitis C, hepatitis B, HIV, and other infectious diseases associated with injection drug use.”
WebMD

Doctor Bias May Prevent Care for Patients With Disabilities

Oct. 10, 2022 -- For Tara Lagu, MD, the realization that the health care system was broken for patients with disabilities came when a woman she'd been treating seemed to keep ignoring Lagu's request that she see a urologist. When Lagu asked the patient's two, attentive daughters about the delay,...
SELF

My COVID-Cautious Wedding Showed Me Why Community Care Matters

I got married last month, and it was the most fabulous party of my life. We had an ABBA cover band, gold disco balls, and, best of all, no known resulting COVID-19 cases. It was the perfect celebration of love—not just because we had all-gender bathrooms and dessert options for the lactose intolerant among us, but because we took responsibility for each other’s health, following in a tradition that queer communities and organizers have long modeled.
KevinMD.com

Primary Care 2.0: new thinking and practice redesign

A patient of mine — we’ll call her Ruby — is a 79-year-old woman from the same part of rural Tennessee as my mother. Her recent successful experiences with treatment illustrate some of the themes that my colleagues and I encountered when we undertook an 18-month practice-design-thinking process. Let’s start with Ruby’s example and then dig into Primary Care 2.0.
AMA

COVID boosters, flu season and the Ebola outbreak with Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH

AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
AMA

First flu season with no COVID-19 requirements: Answer patient FAQs

It is the third autumn and will be the third winter with COVID-19 in the United States, but this year looks different. With limited COVID-19 requirements on masking or physical distancing in place, many Americans have taken on the mindset that the pandemic is a thing of the past. But COVID-19 is still very much with us, as a look at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data illustrates.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living’s elephant in the room

For most senior living operators, it’s a frightening, dangerous and terrifying thought. One that most wish would go away. I’m referring of course to the possible arrival of federal oversight. The subject came up again Tuesday at an American Health Care Association/’National Center for Assisted Living press conference,...
