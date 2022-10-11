There is no doubt about what the biggest matchup of the weekend is, it's the battle between the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) and the #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0). Do we really know just how good these two teams are just yet? I'd contend the answer is no, as both have been a bit inconsistent. Alabama struggled to beat Texas and Texas A&M, while the Volunteers needed overtime to beat Pittsburgh and had a tough time putting Florida away.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO