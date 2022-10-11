ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers

There is no doubt about what the biggest matchup of the weekend is, it's the battle between the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) and the #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0). Do we really know just how good these two teams are just yet? I'd contend the answer is no, as both have been a bit inconsistent. Alabama struggled to beat Texas and Texas A&M, while the Volunteers needed overtime to beat Pittsburgh and had a tough time putting Florida away.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited Tennessee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List

FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Tri-City Herald

Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

Are you interested in a $10,000 contest with no entry fee?. SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL sports betting contest every week of the 2022 season! If you are a sports bettor or just in need of some free gas money, you should be running to SI Sportsbook to review the contest rules.
Tri-City Herald

Bears Report Card: Muffing Another Shot at Good Grades

The promise by Bears coach Matt Eberflus to take a close look at what's going on with the team over this weekend's mini-bye came under the too-little, too-late category of disaster management. "We're going to reassess everything," he said. If they had assessed properly the first time, they wouldn't have...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?

PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

