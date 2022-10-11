Read full article on original website
Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers
There is no doubt about what the biggest matchup of the weekend is, it's the battle between the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) and the #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0). Do we really know just how good these two teams are just yet? I'd contend the answer is no, as both have been a bit inconsistent. Alabama struggled to beat Texas and Texas A&M, while the Volunteers needed overtime to beat Pittsburgh and had a tough time putting Florida away.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at ‘Perfect Time,’ Explains Why
The Houston Texans are one of four teams on a bye for Week 6, joining the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. It's the first week that teams are designated to take their assigned annual week off from in-season play. Luckily for the Texans (1-3-1), they picked up...
Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama
2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited Tennessee...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Why Bears QB Justin Fields Does - And Doesn’t - Make Sense for Falcons
The date was April 21, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, with a brand-new regime spearheaded by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot poised to make their first selection in power. The three picks ahead of the Falcons were all...
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Are you interested in a $10,000 contest with no entry fee?. SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL sports betting contest every week of the 2022 season! If you are a sports bettor or just in need of some free gas money, you should be running to SI Sportsbook to review the contest rules.
Bears Report Card: Muffing Another Shot at Good Grades
The promise by Bears coach Matt Eberflus to take a close look at what's going on with the team over this weekend's mini-bye came under the too-little, too-late category of disaster management. "We're going to reassess everything," he said. If they had assessed properly the first time, they wouldn't have...
Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ‘’Not Worried; He Struggles’
FRISCO - Jalen Hurts has made believers out of the critics. "Has he played us?'' said Lawrence, a vocal leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense. "All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet. So we don't know how good he is." Hurts' Philadelphia...
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?
PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
