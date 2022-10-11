Read full article on original website
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
KIMA TV
Seahawks game to be rescheduled if Mariners play Sunday
SEATTLE — Sunday's Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field will be rescheduled if the Mariners also play Sunday. The Mariners are currently playing against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series in Houston. They lost the first game Tuesday and are scheduled to play again Thursday in Houston and then Saturday in Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
MyNorthwest.com
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run
WASHINGTON – As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players. The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason. “We are so proud of...
MyNorthwest.com
Can a fried chicken chain help slow climate change? A new Seattle restaurant thinks so
Plant-based burgers have been the environmental flavor-of-the-month for a few years now, but a new Seattle venture called Mt. Joy knows people won’t stop eating meat, and wants to serve real food responsibly. “What we’re building is a restaurant that cares deeply, not only about the environment but also...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restauranteur: ‘The effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over’
Restaurants may seem back to normal, with packed dining rooms and hard-to-get reservations, but “the effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over for restaurants,” said Brandon Petit, chef and owner of Capitol Hill’s Dino’s Tomato Pie and Delancey, an award winning pizzeria in Ballard. “Many...
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US
Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle
Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
