WWE

ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop

Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s

Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
ringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change

Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Re-Name Their Women’s Titles

Ronda Rousey is most definitely one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to improve and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match To SmackDown

WWE is hyping fans for their next premium live event, November 5th’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Only time will tell how they stack the card, but we’re sure to see momentum toward that big show tonight on SmackDown. The company announced that a fatal four-way was added...
ringsidenews.com

Another Ex-WWE Superstar Teases Return With Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His return also teased a faction he may be forming a faction called the Wyatt6. This has left many fans speculating as to who could be involved in Bray Wyatt’s new faction. Many ex-WWE superstars being rumored to return alongside the former Universal Champion.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Turns Heads In Skimpy Black Biker Shorts Video Drop

Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. The former Paige remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Reveals The Hardest Part Of His New Gig With WWE

Shawn Michaels is the greatest of all time. He has accomplished things both in the ring and outside of it with his presence, skill and ability to approach people. He has kept things in order on the third brand, NXT. Shawn recently appeared on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” and talked...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Villano IV Unmasked At AAA Triplemania XXX After 42 Years

AAA Triplemania XXX saw Rey Mysterio masked at the show, but there was someone who lost his mask at the show. It was one of wrestling’s luchador who has been wrestling for a considerable time. Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV at Saturday’s Triplemania XXX, taking his mask. The talented...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Spears Explains His Absence From AEW

Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on Dynamite and competed alongside his former teammates from The Pinnacle. He last fought in a steel cage against Wardlow on AEW television in May. Spears recently spoke to the fans in his native nation about his absence over the past few months after the company’s AEW Rampage taping in Toronto, Ontario, ended.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Is Determined To Face Britt Baker In AEW

Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. The former Paige remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why Zelina Vega Replaced Elektra Lopez In Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma have dominated the NXT brand for the past two years. They have taken on everyone and come out on top. After being a trio of men since their inception, Elektra Lopez was added to the group last year. Given their dominance, it was imminent that Ledago Del Fantasma were headed to the main roster.
WWE

