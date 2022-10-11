Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup
The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Improving Enough to Play?
FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots once again had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for practice on Thursday, a notable member of their linebackers corps joined 11 other Pats as ‘limited’ participants. With Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns fast approaching, each player’s status for...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s West Virginia Geno’: Reunited With Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Wowed By Geno Smith’s Resurgence
RENTON, Wash. - Before he joined the Seahawks as a surprise first-round pick in 2012, Bruce Irvin put himself on the map as a premier pass rushing threat at West Virginia, helping the program post 19 combined victories during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Earning All-Big East honors, Irvin racked...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ‘’Not Worried; He Struggles’
FRISCO - Jalen Hurts has made believers out of the critics. "Has he played us?'' said Lawrence, a vocal leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense. "All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet. So we don't know how good he is." Hurts' Philadelphia...
Tri-City Herald
Why Bears QB Justin Fields Does - And Doesn’t - Make Sense for Falcons
The date was April 21, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, with a brand-new regime spearheaded by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot poised to make their first selection in power. The three picks ahead of the Falcons were all...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at ‘Perfect Time,’ Explains Why
The Houston Texans are one of four teams on a bye for Week 6, joining the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. It's the first week that teams are designated to take their assigned annual week off from in-season play. Luckily for the Texans (1-3-1), they picked up...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Tri-City Herald
Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Tri-City Herald
Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Are you interested in a $10,000 contest with no entry fee?. SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL sports betting contest every week of the 2022 season! If you are a sports bettor or just in need of some free gas money, you should be running to SI Sportsbook to review the contest rules.
Tri-City Herald
Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama
2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited Tennessee...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
Tri-City Herald
With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason
The one part of a team that can either makes or breaks a club's postseason aspirations is its bullpen. The Guardians' bullpen was arguably the most consistent part of the team throughout the regular season. At one point in the back half of August, they went for a combined 32.1 frames without allowing a run.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival. It looks like...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
