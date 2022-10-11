ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List

FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears

CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

Are you interested in a $10,000 contest with no entry fee?. SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL sports betting contest every week of the 2022 season! If you are a sports bettor or just in need of some free gas money, you should be running to SI Sportsbook to review the contest rules.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited Tennessee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival. It looks like...
LOS ANGELES, CA

