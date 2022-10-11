Read full article on original website
Lady Cats Fall At Freeburg
The Salem Lady Cats dropped their game to Freeburg last night 15-25, 18-25 to drop to 9-14 overall. The freshmen lost in 2 sets 18-21, 18-21 and the JV came away with a win in 3 sets dropping the opener 12-25 before winning 25-22 and 15-7. Central goes on the...
Final Week In Cahokia, 3 Teams Still With Shot Of Championship
The Salem Wildcats will host Freeburg for homecoming tonight as they Cats will be giving their fans something to cheer about after falling last week on the road at Columbia. Salem is 1-6 on the season trying to salvage the final 2 games with big nights. After homecoming this week, the Cats will honor their seniors hosting Charleston to finish up the year. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
2022 10/17 – Michael Ray Barr
Michael Ray Barr, 79, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in his home. Michael was born August 14, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Lewis Raymond ‘Bill’ Barr and Martha Jane (Orrison) Barr. Michael had one brother, Rodger Barr, who preceded him in death. Michael married Peggy June (Russell) Barr on August 5, 1961, in Mt. Vernon. She preceded him in death after 47 years of marriage, on May 20, 2008.
2022 10/20 – Judy Marlene Batson
Judy Marlene Batson, 71, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare. She was born February 16, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of James Chadd and Jessie (Leight) Catlin. Judy is survived by her three sons: Kevin Batson of Walnut Hill, Robert Starner and Alicia of...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
2022 10/17 – Tye Aaron Donley
Tye Aaron Donley, age 32 of Kell, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Tye was born on December 28, 1989, in Centralia, the son of Oren Donley and Debra French. He is survived by his father, Oren Donley and wife Evelyn of Kell; mother, Debra...
2022 10/18 – Robert ‘Rob’ C. Mueller
Robert “Rob” C. Mueller, 53, of Walnut Hill, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 4, 1969, in Belleville, the son of Ronald C. Mueller and Barbara (Dixon) Mueller. He married Michele Broadwater on March 17, 2001, in Irvington and she survives.
Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee begins work with goal of a new outside pool
Each of the members of the Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee that met for the first time Monday night said they were in favor of the city having a new outdoor pool. Most favored a return to a single round zero-entry pool that would be constructed at the location of the current shuttered pool.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
Road & Track
A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis
A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
FOX2now.com
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
Odin teen hurt in one vehicle crash
An 18-year-old Odin man was injured in a one vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Nation Road just west of I-57 late Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Zachary Mansell of Valentine Street was traveling eastbound on Nation Road when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, followed the ditch line until his pickup truck flipped, crossed back across the roadway, where the truck came to rest on its top.
