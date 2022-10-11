Read full article on original website
Report: Draymond Green’s Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out
View the original article to see embedded media. While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch. "Draymond...
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.
Golden State Warriors Have Waived Two Players
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors started off Thursday morning by announcing that they've waived two players - Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon. Quinones appeared in two games for the Warriors this preseason. He averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist, in 10...
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Anonymous NBA Scouts: Unfiltered Takes on Every Team in the West
In advance of the 2022–23 NBA season, we had opposing scouts size up every division. Here’s what they’re saying about each Western Conference team, from top to bottom. You can find East takes here. NORTHWEST. The Nuggets start with Nikola Jokić, who is still the best...
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival. It looks like...
Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest
Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves waited until Friday morning to officially announce their National League Division Series Game 3 starter, who will be Spencer Strider. The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal rookie year, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 131.2 innings. Strider especially dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, posting a 1.27 ERA against them and striking out 34 in four starts.
Lakers News: Draymond Green’s Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green stepped away from the team on Saturday after footage leaked of him punching comrade Jordan Poole in the face last Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. That absence would prove to be short-lived. Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports that Green...
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Why Bears QB Justin Fields Does - And Doesn’t - Make Sense for Falcons
The date was April 21, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, with a brand-new regime spearheaded by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot poised to make their first selection in power. The three picks ahead of the Falcons were all...
Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama
2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. The standout running back visited Tennessee...
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
