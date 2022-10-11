The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO