Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup
The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bears QB Justin Fields Does - And Doesn’t - Make Sense for Falcons
The date was April 21, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, with a brand-new regime spearheaded by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot poised to make their first selection in power. The three picks ahead of the Falcons were all...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s West Virginia Geno’: Reunited With Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Wowed By Geno Smith’s Resurgence
RENTON, Wash. - Before he joined the Seahawks as a surprise first-round pick in 2012, Bruce Irvin put himself on the map as a premier pass rushing threat at West Virginia, helping the program post 19 combined victories during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Earning All-Big East honors, Irvin racked...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Tri-City Herald
Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Are you interested in a $10,000 contest with no entry fee?. SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL sports betting contest every week of the 2022 season! If you are a sports bettor or just in need of some free gas money, you should be running to SI Sportsbook to review the contest rules.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Report Card: Muffing Another Shot at Good Grades
The promise by Bears coach Matt Eberflus to take a close look at what's going on with the team over this weekend's mini-bye came under the too-little, too-late category of disaster management. "We're going to reassess everything," he said. If they had assessed properly the first time, they wouldn't have...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?
PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
Tri-City Herald
With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason
The one part of a team that can either makes or breaks a club's postseason aspirations is its bullpen. The Guardians' bullpen was arguably the most consistent part of the team throughout the regular season. At one point in the back half of August, they went for a combined 32.1 frames without allowing a run.
