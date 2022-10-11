ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26

We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
DRINKS
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed

The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Marvel Developing Nova ‘Special Presentation’ Film for Disney+

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Space Mountain Board Game from Ravensburger Now Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. All systems go! A new Space Mountain board game from Ravensburger themed to one of the most popular Disney attractions of all time has arrived, and includes game pieces from all five Space Mountains around the world.
HOBBIES
WDW News Today

Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Cool Ship Finally Reopens with a New Menu at Magic Kingdom

After being closed for quite some time, Cool Ship has reopened at the Magic Kingdom. When we stopped by earlier in the morning, Cast Members were preparing to reopen the snack stand. Later in the day, the kiosk reopened to guests in Tomorrowland. Cool Ship has not only returned to...
TRAVEL
