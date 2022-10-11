Read full article on original website
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
BREAKING: Cast Members Will Receive Both Theme Park Admission and Disney+ Bundle in 2023
Disney is walking back a controversial decision that offered Cast Members a choice between a Main Gate Pass (for theme park admission) or a Disney+ bundle subscription. They have confirmed that in 2023, Cast Members will get both. The Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass grants Cast Members the ability to...
Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26
We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo the Flying Elephant Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Don’t just fly, soar on over to Disneyland to pick up the latest addition to the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series! This time it’s a pair of ears themed to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the eighth set in the series.
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
BREAKING: ‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022
“Fantasmic!” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after two years in November. An exact date has not been announced. It was previously announced the nighttime spectacular would return in 2022. Upon its return, it will feature a new sequence. No details have been officially announced, but the concept...
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
RUMOR: Marvel Developing Nova ‘Special Presentation’ Film for Disney+
Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.
New Space Mountain Board Game from Ravensburger Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. All systems go! A new Space Mountain board game from Ravensburger themed to one of the most popular Disney attractions of all time has arrived, and includes game pieces from all five Space Mountains around the world.
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
Cool Ship Finally Reopens with a New Menu at Magic Kingdom
After being closed for quite some time, Cool Ship has reopened at the Magic Kingdom. When we stopped by earlier in the morning, Cast Members were preparing to reopen the snack stand. Later in the day, the kiosk reopened to guests in Tomorrowland. Cool Ship has not only returned to...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 10/9/2022 (New Figment Purse, Remy Figures Return Around World Showcase, Construction Updates, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! We’re out for our Sunday stroll, and enjoying this beautiful fall weather. Join us around the park finding new merchandise, playing Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt, a ride on the monorail, and more. Let’s get strollin’. It’s...
New Apparel Featuring Mickey & Friends Now Available at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we found a large variety of new apparel featuring Mickey and his assorted friends. Mickey & Friends Crop Tie-Dye Hoodie – $54.99. This hoodie features a...
New ‘Star Wars’ Tatooine Pin Set, Retro X-Men Pin Collection, Holiday Pin Set, and More at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has pins for everyone this month with a new “Star Wars” Tatooine mystery pin set and map, retro X-Men collection, Disney Designer doll pin, and more. We found all of these new pins in Frontier Trading post at Magic Kingdom.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/13/22 (Minnie Ear Headband Price Increase, Construction Updates, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom. Today we are planning on doing some shopping and looking for any construction updates we can find. We also plan on doing some resort hopping later today. Let’s get started!. In...
Super Nintendo World Store Opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood With New Merchandise
A Super Nintendo World store has opened in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, meaning guests no longer have to go into the park to find Universal-exclusive Nintendo merchandise. A Super Nintendo World marquee is at the store’s entrance. Inside are large blocks and a Mario flag. The entrance wall is patterned...
