Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Public Offering
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 units at a public offering price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), (ii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring three years from the date of issuance, which will immediately separate upon issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, including for potential future strategic acquisitions.
Pine Island Acquisition Corp. Announces It Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination
Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PIPP) (the “Company”) announced today that, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Amended Charter”), the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of the Amended Charter, effective as of the close of business on October 28, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.04.
TT Capital Partners Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of the Top Founder-Friendly Investors
Minneapolis-based healthcare private equity firm makes Inc.’s annual list of the top private equity and venture capital firms with success backing entrepreneurs. Healthcare private equity firm TT Capital Partners (TTCP) announced today that it has been named to Inc.’s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investor list. Inc.’s fourth annual list of Founder-Friendly Investors, previously known as the Private Equity 50, honors the top private equity and venture capital firms with success backing entrepreneurs.
Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report 2022-2027 with Telco M&A Transactions Database - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Vietnamese telecommunications market is a booming market with huge opportunities for local and foreign investors, amid a competitive environment and a positive economic outlook with an average growth of 8% GDP expected between 2021 and 2026.
Cystel Limited Announces Holistic Cyber Ecosystem to Safeguard Against Data Theft
As the threat of cyberattacks escalates, research-focused cybersecurity firm Cystel Limited is protecting businesses from hackers' technical and psychological tricks that they use to gain access to organizational networks. Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom - October 14, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Despite rising cyberspace investments, cyberattacks have risen. Global cybersecurity...
Financial Services and Stablecoin Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
Former Centre Consortium, J.P. Morgan, and State Street Executive to Co-Lead New Crypto Investment Fund. Intersection Crypto Ventures (“ICV”) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection Growth Partners (“IGP” or “Intersection”), a leading executive search firm focused on crypto and web3, today announced that David Puth has joined as Co-Managing Partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II.
Startek® Recognized as Leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider at Future Enterprise Awards 2022
Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized with the Best Customer Experience award in the Managed Digital Transformation Providers Category at the Future Enterprise Awards 2022 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “Through our solutions, we bring together data,...
EVOP Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of EVO Payments, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) to Global Payments Inc. for $34.00 per share is fair to EVO shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages EVO shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or...
Virtual Event Platform Market projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.7%
The report “Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 18.9 Billion in 2026 from USD 10.4 Billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of digital media marketing platform to expand the audience base, rise in popularity of online streaming to replace in-person presentation, transition of businesses to remote working approaches, cloud services are gaining popularity in small and medium enterprises and enhance accuracy in collecting customer information. These factors are driving the demand for virtual event platform.
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
Jorge Zuñiga Blanco explains how technology enhances business efficiency
Technology has had many impacts on business, but its impact on communication seems to be the most significant. Innovation has the greatest impact on communication via email, text and other online media. While development has been a great tool for business exchanges, the best thing about it is that it has made business preparation more efficient and more structured. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco, a successful businessman from Costa Rica and an eCommerce expert, talks about how innovation is changing business communication.
How to Use Promotional Products to Brand Your Business, Stand Out, And Stay Top of Mind
Looking for a low-cost, attention-getting way to promote your business? A proven method of advertising your business effectively is through the use of promotional items. What are these? Promotional items are used for giveaways to prospects and clients. These items help spread your business brand and stay top of mind.
Everything IT Offers IT Information Security Solutions
Everything IT is a company that has been providing ICT services since 2010. Their goal is to assist their clients in maximizing the value of their technology investment, and they do so through their commitment to offering quality-backed customer satisfaction. They have also created numerous customized ICT solutions which are empowering various businesses, from simple e-commerce transactions to multifunctional enterprise-wide business process management solutions. Additionally, they pride themselves on promoting the newest technologies available today that ensure clients’ business infrastructure is capable of supporting their important processes, including systems availability, information security, data protection, and performance.
Global Serverless Architecture Market Report 2022: A $25+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Serverless Architecture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global serverless architecture market reached a value of US$ 9.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
As the Only Representative of a Chinese Organization, Southern Asset Management was Shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Recently, The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management's "Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database" project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the "ESG incorporation initiative of the year" and "Emerging market initiative of the year ".
FlyFin Awarded Winner for Best in Consumer AI Technology
San Jose, CA, United States, 13th Oct 2022 — FlyFin, the world’s number one AI tax preparation and tax filing service, announced it is the winning recipient of the 2022 AI TechAward – Best in Consumer A.I. Technology. The 2022 AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, machine learning and data science industry and by the global developer community. The 2022 AI TechAwards will be presented at the 2022 AI TechAwards Ceremony during AI DevWorld, the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science development conference, with tracks covering Open Source A.I., A.I. for the Enterprise, NLP, MLOps/AIOps, Deep AI, Neural Networks, AI Frameworks, Data Science, Predictive Models and more.
BEST Inc. Offers IPC 620 Certification Program and PCB Rework & Inspection Services
BEST Inc., a leading electronics and solder training company, provides IPC 620 certification program and PCB rework process & inspection services. Technicians who are interested in improving their skills and becoming recognized professionals in the electronics industry would need to apply for training programs that focus on building both practical and theoretical skills. BEST Inc. is a leading electronics and solder training company focused on providing PCB services, solder training, BGA reworks, and soldering tools. The electronics company provides services that are highly professional and exceptional, as they have in their employ well-experienced and trained electronics experts who are dedicated to providing quality services and solutions. Their professionals are also recognized IPC trainers who handle various IPC courses and train student technicians on practical methods to apply in complex projects. Some of the courses they offer student technicians include, J-STD-001 certification – PCB assembly STD, IPC online certification, IPC A-610 class – inspection of assembled PCBs, and IPC A-600 – inspection of rigid and flex bare board.
Premier, Inc.'s Subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, Completes Asset Transaction for National Provider Contracts and Licenses to Cost Containment Technology
New assets will support Contigo Health’s continued growth by expanding its nationwide footprint and enhancing the value proposition for direct-to-employer offerings. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, a provider of comprehensive services that optimize employee health benefits, today closed its transaction to acquire key assets from TRPN Direct Pay, Inc. and Devon Health, Inc. (collectively, TRPN). Acquired assets will include contracts with more than 900,000 providers across 4.1 million U.S. locations, as well as licenses to TRPN’s proprietary cost containment technology.
DemandScience Products Earn 24 Awards in Fall 2022 G2 Reports
Wins include Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest To Do Business With, Highest User Adoption, and 15 Leader or High Performer G2 Grid® Report Awards. DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced that the company’s products earned...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
