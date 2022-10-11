Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m.

Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were able to mostly contain it to the garage.

There are no injuries reported and no one appeared to be living in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

