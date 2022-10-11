Read full article on original website
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
Packers: Could Amari Rodgers be done in Green Bay?
At this stage, it’s hard to see where Amari Rodgers fits into the Green Bay Packers‘ plans. The second-year wide receiver can barely get a snap on offense, while his struggles on special teams have continued through the opening five weeks of the season. Now, with Kylin Hill’s...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media
For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
Former Pro Bowl C Jeff Saturday blasts Packers for 'dumb football'
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 following an immensely disappointing loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5. Despite leading by 17 points at one point, the Packers collapsed in the second half and lost 27-22. The loss, of course, led to a great deal of criticism...
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
Raiders News: 1st Round Bust Listed As A Viable Trade Candidate
Clelin Ferrell, a first-round pick back in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has often been the subject of trade rumors and conjecture. Nevertheless, nothing has ever materialized. Be that as it may, the NFL’s Eric Edholm recently listed No. 99 as a possible bargaining chip with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching. The question is, what is he truly worth and would a team actually surrender draft capital for him?
Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson highlight Packers' first injury report of Week 6
The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
The Top247's No. 1 RB Rueben Owens is headed to the All-American Bowl
The Top247’s No. 1 running back inn El Campo (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Rueben Owens was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series. “It was real cool,” the Louisville commit told 247Sports. “It’s always been a dream to play in the...
Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6
The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Former Green Bay Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead at 50: A 'Good Man'
Davis, who also played for the New York Jets, is a member of the Halifax County-South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Tyrone Davis, the former Green Bay Packers tight end, died this month at the age of 50, the team shared on Wednesday. Davis played six seasons with the Packers after spending two seasons with the New York Jets, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. An online obituary says Davis died on Oct. 2....
Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back in the win column after a loss in London when the New York Jets arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. This will be no cakewalk: The Jets have won three of their last four games, including road wins over the Browns and Steelers.
Opinion: Davante Adams's shove is a symptom of a much bigger problem
Sure, it's a multi-billion dollar game, but still a game. It's important enough that you should feel crappy when you lose. It's not soo important that you stop being responsible for your actions. The Davante Adams situation just reminded a lot of people of that fact.
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
