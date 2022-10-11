Davis, who also played for the New York Jets, is a member of the Halifax County-South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Tyrone Davis, the former Green Bay Packers tight end, died this month at the age of 50, the team shared on Wednesday. Davis played six seasons with the Packers after spending two seasons with the New York Jets, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. An online obituary says Davis died on Oct. 2....

