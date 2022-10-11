Read full article on original website
Westborough woman turns love for ice cream into a side job
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a professional taste tester? For Amy Dwyer of Westborough, it's been a dream come true. In a field of 8,000 applicants, Dwyer, a local real estate agent, managed to score a side job as an ice cream flavor evaluation specialist for FinanceBuzz.
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Does This South Paris, Maine, Eyecare Place Need a New Sign or Are They Purposely Messing With Us?
From a very early age, our eyes are being tested to check if there are any problems with our vision. Typically, the first real "test" comes in the form of the classic eye chart. Large letters turn to small letters as you make your way down the chart and eventually, you'll found out where your vision stands and whether or not glasses are in your future. So, it stands to reason as we've all gotten much busier in our lives, do doctors have to find more clever ways to deliver eye tests?
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Somerville, Milton in Mass. are among best places to live, Money says
Two Massachusetts municipalities have been listed among the best places to live in the U.S., according to Money. The annual list ranks of the top places to live by looking “at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” the website states.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to be new. The old saying is "A good pick-up should last at least 300,000 miles." I guess it becomes a farm truck after that.
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
Thrift-Shoppers Rejoice: Pay By The Pound At Garment District In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE (WBZNewsRadio) - Just minutes from the Kendall/MIT Red Line T station sits a massive unique thrift store, known for selling new and used clothes both from the racks and from a huge pile on the ground floor, known as 'By The Pound,' where shoppers pay by the weight of their finds.
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Will You Witness ‘Powerful Energy’? The Conjuring House is Resuming Haunted Tours
This past year, the terrifying Conjuring House in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was purchased by a Boston developer, Jaqueline Nuñez, for $300,000 over the asking price. Nuñez spent $1.525 million on this haunted house. According to Mass Live, Nuñez told The Boston Globe that there were buying stipulations from...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
