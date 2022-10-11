SLANG Worldwide’s O.pen, the Original Vape Pioneer, Celebrates Ten Years in Business and the ‘Long Strange Trip’ of Adult-use Cannabis Legalization

Through the month-long campaign, athenahealth donated $100,000 to help fight food insecurity. athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, recently completed its annual “September is for Service” program, a month-long event that contributed more than 1,300 volunteer hours to partner nonprofits in addition to $100,000 toward organizations helping to fight food insecurity.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO