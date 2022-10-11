Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Judge denies preliminary injunction on Florida transgender care rule
The trial will still continue. Since August, state health officials banned transgender care under Medicaid.
10NEWS
Fight between San Antonio cleaning crew members ends in murder at Florida hotel, police say
PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel. According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of...
10NEWS
Florida man missing for months, mother says she’s looking for answers
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Debbie Terrell fears she will never see her son Carlos Tavarez again. “With me knowing my son knowing that he doesn’t go too long without talking to me he’s either someone's holding him hostage or unable to get to me that way or he’s dead," said Tavarez.
10NEWS
Yes, 48 pounds of fentanyl are enough to kill half of the population of Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Illicit fentanyl has become one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. It’s estimated more than 150 people die every day from an overdose related to fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even in small...
10NEWS
First Lady Jill Biden speaks alongside Val Demings, Charlie Crist in Orlando
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday for a series of events, the White House announced Friday. Biden appeared in South Florida and Central Florida, first hosting a cancer event at 11:45 a.m. with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County. It's part of the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot ahead of National Mammography day.
10NEWS
This Week in Politics: Officials gear up for post-hurricane election; first debates happening soon; feds look into migrant flight money
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Week in Politics…election officials in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian received some much-needed help from the state. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order for Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, to ensure voter access ahead of the midterm election. The...
10NEWS
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
10NEWS
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay weekend events: Things to do Oct. 14-16
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With a cold front coming through the Tampa Bay area this weekend and lowering humidity, it's a great time to get out and go do something!. Thankfully, there's never a shortage of things to do in the Tampa Bay area. So we've compiled some local events that may tickle your fancy. Can you say fall festivals? But there's also food, music and films, too!
