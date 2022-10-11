Read full article on original website
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - From her truck, Anita LaBelle saw it all happen. “My gut was just telling me something wasn’t right,” he said. LaBelle is in the middle of trucking goods cross-country to California. She was aiming to make I-10 yesterday. She never made it. Hitting...
Fort Stockton community comes together to repair rain and hail damaged schools
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Teachers, custodial staff and others working for the district cleaned up Tuesday after massive amounts of hail and rain forced the schools to close for the day. "We weighed all the factors, and some of that was not only the schools are the ones that...
Freak Hail Storm Seriously Damages Fort Stockton High School
FORT STOCKTON – A massive hail storm blew through Fort Stockton on Monday night causing wide spread damage across town. According to the national weather service, on Oct. 10, hail drifts reached three feet and flooding in some areas reached more than that. The buildings that took the most damages were large buildings such as Fort Stockton High School. Here are photos from the area.
McCamey ISD, UCSO investigate threat to middle school
MCCAMEY, Texas — McCamey ISD announced Tuesday that a threat was made to the safety of students and staff at McCamey Middle School. The district and the Upton County Sheriff's Office investigated the situation and determined the threat posed no real danger to the school. McCamey ISD took time...
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
Hailmageddon: Storm causes FSISD closure, hospital flooding
Body A mix of significant hail and rainfall on Monday evening caused the closure of the Fort Stockton Independent School District campuses on Tuesday and flooding at Pecos County Memorial Hospital. The National Weather Service in Midland reported that Fort Stockton received 2-3 inches of precipitation during the rare weather event.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Fort Stockton- 10-10-22
A severe thunderstorm has been located near Fort Stockton and is tracking to the Northeast at 20 MPH. This storm is currently producing Ping Pong ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please remain indoors and avoid being near windows to prevent injury from hail.
Balmorhea ISD adopts modifications to current policies to allow staff to begin process of conceal carry of firearms on school grounds
BALMORHEA, Texas — Balmorhea ISD held a school board meeting Wednesday night, and there was one big ticket item on the agenda. The school board voted to adopt modifications to its existing policies when it comes to permitting certain employees who are licensed to carry a firearm to do so while on school grounds, at school-sponsored or school-related activities, in a district vehicle, and at school board meetings.
How to prevent social media hacking
MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year. "In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in...
Crane Co. Sheriff's Office holding hamburger benefit
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office will be holding a hamburger benefit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. For $10 you can get a burger from White House Meat Market, chips and a drink. Proceeds will go to helping Correctional Officer Montay Harris and his partner,...
Midland man dies after head-on collision in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a head-on collision in Ward County. Allen Salas, 30, was driving a truck eastbound on RM 2355 outside of Pyote when it began a side skid. The truck crossed into the westbound lane, striking a truck tractor...
