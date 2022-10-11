Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Radisys Sponsors TADHack 2022 and Provides Award-Winning Engage Digital Platform for Developer Competition
Radisys offers prize for real-world solutions at TADHack 2022. Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it is providing its award-winning Engage Digital Platform in sponsorship of the 2022 TADHack, a global hackathon focused on programmable communication solutions. Participants in the TAD, or Telecom Application Development, will utilize telecom APIs and SDKs to create “hacks,” a software project that addresses a particular use case or customer need. Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform provides developers a complete toolkit to create a full range of communication services, from voice and video calling, speech analytics and robust conversational AI-enabled digital engagement solutions.
Woonsocket Call
Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives
New additions to the management team bring experience from BlackBerry, Cylance, Dragos and Branch. Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today announced the addition of veteran cybersecurity executives from BlackBerry and Dragos, expanding an experienced management team to deliver enterprise firmware security solutions at scale.
Woonsocket Call
How to Use Promotional Products to Brand Your Business, Stand Out, And Stay Top of Mind
Looking for a low-cost, attention-getting way to promote your business? A proven method of advertising your business effectively is through the use of promotional items. What are these? Promotional items are used for giveaways to prospects and clients. These items help spread your business brand and stay top of mind.
Woonsocket Call
Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Clinical Information Management Software and Services Vendors 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - October 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Black Book™ surveyed 2,996 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations, including 2,277 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.
Woonsocket Call
Everything IT Offers IT Information Security Solutions
Everything IT is a company that has been providing ICT services since 2010. Their goal is to assist their clients in maximizing the value of their technology investment, and they do so through their commitment to offering quality-backed customer satisfaction. They have also created numerous customized ICT solutions which are empowering various businesses, from simple e-commerce transactions to multifunctional enterprise-wide business process management solutions. Additionally, they pride themselves on promoting the newest technologies available today that ensure clients’ business infrastructure is capable of supporting their important processes, including systems availability, information security, data protection, and performance.
Woonsocket Call
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
Woonsocket Call
20 Promising Korean Tech Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
20 Korean tech companies specializing in various technologies such as AI & AI Application, Metaverse, Mobility, SaaS, NFT, IoT and Logistics will participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco from October 18 to 20 at the Korea Pavilion, hosted by KOTRA and KITRI. This press release features multimedia. View...
Woonsocket Call
Cystel Limited Announces Holistic Cyber Ecosystem to Safeguard Against Data Theft
As the threat of cyberattacks escalates, research-focused cybersecurity firm Cystel Limited is protecting businesses from hackers' technical and psychological tricks that they use to gain access to organizational networks. Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom - October 14, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Despite rising cyberspace investments, cyberattacks have risen. Global cybersecurity...
Woonsocket Call
Financial Services and Stablecoin Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
Former Centre Consortium, J.P. Morgan, and State Street Executive to Co-Lead New Crypto Investment Fund. Intersection Crypto Ventures (“ICV”) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection Growth Partners (“IGP” or “Intersection”), a leading executive search firm focused on crypto and web3, today announced that David Puth has joined as Co-Managing Partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II.
Woonsocket Call
Axiata Among First Three Telcos Globally to Achieve TM Forum's 'Running on ODA' Status
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axiata Group Berhad, one of Asia's leading telco groups serving over 163 million subscribers[1], announced today that it had been named by the TM Forum as one of the first three telcos globally to earn 'Running on ODA' status. This award recognises Axiata's architectural shift to the status of an agile Digital Telco driven by its success in building a Telco Operations framework based on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) standards across operating entities in multiple Asian markets.
Woonsocket Call
TT Capital Partners Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of the Top Founder-Friendly Investors
Minneapolis-based healthcare private equity firm makes Inc.’s annual list of the top private equity and venture capital firms with success backing entrepreneurs. Healthcare private equity firm TT Capital Partners (TTCP) announced today that it has been named to Inc.’s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investor list. Inc.’s fourth annual list of Founder-Friendly Investors, previously known as the Private Equity 50, honors the top private equity and venture capital firms with success backing entrepreneurs.
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Listed Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022. To view...
Woonsocket Call
FlyFin Awarded Winner for Best in Consumer AI Technology
San Jose, CA, United States, 13th Oct 2022 — FlyFin, the world’s number one AI tax preparation and tax filing service, announced it is the winning recipient of the 2022 AI TechAward – Best in Consumer A.I. Technology. The 2022 AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, machine learning and data science industry and by the global developer community. The 2022 AI TechAwards will be presented at the 2022 AI TechAwards Ceremony during AI DevWorld, the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science development conference, with tracks covering Open Source A.I., A.I. for the Enterprise, NLP, MLOps/AIOps, Deep AI, Neural Networks, AI Frameworks, Data Science, Predictive Models and more.
Woonsocket Call
Virtual Event Platform Market projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.7%
The report “Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 18.9 Billion in 2026 from USD 10.4 Billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of digital media marketing platform to expand the audience base, rise in popularity of online streaming to replace in-person presentation, transition of businesses to remote working approaches, cloud services are gaining popularity in small and medium enterprises and enhance accuracy in collecting customer information. These factors are driving the demand for virtual event platform.
Woonsocket Call
FORO Founder Brett Boston: 'Time to Talk About How Good A.I. is Getting for Meeting IIJA Challenges'
ATLANTA - October 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Artificial Intelligence is a proven technology for identifying hidden data relationships and patterns in massive amounts of data. While its use in banking, retail and healthcare has been widespread it is underutilized for transportation decision making. FORO is proving it's time to start taking its potential seriously for meeting transportation challenges.
Woonsocket Call
Global Serverless Architecture Market Report 2022: A $25+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Serverless Architecture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global serverless architecture market reached a value of US$ 9.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Woonsocket Call
Premier, Inc.'s Subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, Completes Asset Transaction for National Provider Contracts and Licenses to Cost Containment Technology
New assets will support Contigo Health’s continued growth by expanding its nationwide footprint and enhancing the value proposition for direct-to-employer offerings. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, a provider of comprehensive services that optimize employee health benefits, today closed its transaction to acquire key assets from TRPN Direct Pay, Inc. and Devon Health, Inc. (collectively, TRPN). Acquired assets will include contracts with more than 900,000 providers across 4.1 million U.S. locations, as well as licenses to TRPN’s proprietary cost containment technology.
Woonsocket Call
TransPerfect Life Sciences Hosts “Conversations on Clinical Content” Event Series
2022 C3 Summit Program Concludes October 20 in Princeton, New Jersey. TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a final call for registration for the 2022 Conversations on Clinical Content (C3) summit. The event is the third in a three-part series and takes place on October 20 in Princeton, NJ. Registration and details can be found at https://thec3summit.com/princeton/.
