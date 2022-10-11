ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

What's Worth Reading this Autumn 2022?

They say autumn is the true booklover's season—something exciting about getting lost in story after story as the air turns crisp and the leaves turn golden red. Literary Today magazine's volume 3 shares new book titles which you can cozy up with during fall. “We breathe life to your...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Woonsocket Call

The Number One Festive Gift For Children Has Been Revealed – Flying Pig Home & Gift

Flying Pig Home & Gift has revealed what their customers believe to be the best festive gift to buy children. A one-stop shop for quality products and accessories has today solved the problem that every parent has at Xmas, and that is what to buy their children. Flying Pig Home & Gift (https://flyingpighomeandgift.store/) which sells everything from gadgets, and fashion, to pet supplies asked their customers what is the perfect gift to buy for children and now the popular online store has revealed the answer.
KIDS
Woonsocket Call

Sun West - Empathy in Action for Autism

BUENA PARK, Calif. - October 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Sun West Mortgage is committed to helping the largest autism nonprofit, Talk About Curing Autism (TACA), in its effort to reach more families in need. Sun West announced it is a proud sponsor of the National TACA Conference, which returns in...
COSTA MESA, CA
Woonsocket Call

A purpose led journey of true global impact

Marisa Padilla is one of those individuals who lights up a room, leaves you with a feeling of increase and always goes above and beyond. As an international speaker and successful entrepreneur Marisa is making such a positive impact on the world. When we talked to Marisa, she had the following to say...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy