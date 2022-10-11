ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase

Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
AVON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Motley, MN
Crime & Safety
Cass County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Motley, MN
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
MOTLEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident

(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley

A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
MOTLEY, MN
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Hunting Accident#Shooting#The Boy#Violent Crime#Ems#The Twin Cities#Realtor Com
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in a crash near Osakis Wednesday

(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

A 52-year-old Bemidji man died Friday after being struck by a driver while walking in an intersection in Cass Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving westbound on Highway 2 when he fatally struck Steven L. Reyes in the intersection at Highway 371 just before 7 a.m. Friday.
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
BEMIDJI, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Drought Conditions Worsen in Minnesota

Drought conditions continue to expand across Minnesota last week. The updated Drought Monitor Report from the National Weather Service shows just under 80% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Olmsted County is included in the 43% of Minnesota that is currently rated as abnormally dry. Moderate...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy