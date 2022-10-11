ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MS

breezynews.com

“Sad Day in Mississippi” After Greenville Police Officer Killed

Investigators haven’t released many details about the shooting Tuesday night that left Greenville police officer Myiesha Stewart dead. She’s the third law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Mississippi this year. Stewart was a police investigator who was answering a call when she was shot. Three other people were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said today, “It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi when an officer pays the ultimate sacrifice in losing her life in the line of duty.”
GREENVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
WDSU

Crimestoppers discuss case of 19-year-old killed in LaPlace

Family and friends of a 19-year-old killed in LaPlace over the weekend are joining Crimestoppers Friday to discuss the case. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She was taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Day Care
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

