HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team after recording their first win of the season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO