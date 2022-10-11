ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season. After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.
Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed

HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team after recording their first win of the season.
Richard Sherman practically begs Sean Payton to return from retirement

Sean Payton will probably return to coaching at some point. Richard Sherman would like to see it sooner than later. Richard Sherman, who has been doing commentary work for Amazon Prime on Thursday Night Football, is as frustrated as any of us about the quality of TNF games so far this season.
Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday. After a missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor's return is "a good sign for his chances to play" in Week Six's divisional showdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Keefer. In a potential matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 22.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Taylor to score 19.4 FanDuel points.
Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars ambushed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 this season. The Jaguars humbled the Colts 24-0, and then turned around and blew out the LA Chargers in Los Angeles the next week. The Colts bounced back from their loss to the Jaguars with wins over AFC West opposition...
Colts Receive Promising News On Jonathan Taylor

A floundering Indianapolis Colts offense would love to welcome Jonathan Taylor back this weekend. They might get their wish. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the star running back returned to practice on Thursday. That bodes well for Taylor's chances to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Taylor...
Colts Kicker Named Player of the Week

McLaughlin was 4 of 4 on field goal attempts and scored all of the Colts' points in a 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos last week. McLaughlin's efforts included two field goals over 50 yards and the go-ahead kick in overtime from 48. He was signed to the Colts...
